Question: Dear Stacy, I just found out that my 18-year-old stepson was sexually inappropriate with my 13-year-old daughter. We immediately questioned them and had him go stay at his mother’s house. I am so upset and distraught I do not even know where to begin. I have never experienced anything like this, what do I do next?
Answer: Dear Distraught, I am so sorry that you are going through this right now, but thank you for reaching out, it takes courage and resiliency.
According to the CDC, 1 in 4 girls and 1 in 13 boys are sexually abused at some point in their childhood. Know that you, your daughter, and your family are not alone.
Your first step is to call and make a report to Child Protective Services (CPS) and/or local law enforcement. I understand that they are both your children, but illegal sexual interactions between two parties should be reported as sexual abuse/assault.
Depending on where you reside, you will call CPS in that county or city. In Baltimore County, where I am writing this article, you can call 410-887-TIME (8463) from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, or the after-hours number at 410-583-9398.
According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Children’s Bureau’s Child Welfare Information Gateway, sexual abuse can include “activities by a parent or other caregiver such as fondling a child’s genitals, penetration, incest, rape, sodomy, indecent exposure, and exploitation through prostitution or the production of pornographic materials.”
Depending on the details of the abuse/assault, you may want to take your daughter to the OB-GYN and/or her primary care physician for a full physical. This can seem invasive, but you want to be sure that she does not have any sexually transmitted diseases, and is not pregnant. The CPS investigator and/or police may request this as part of their investigation. There are varying degrees of abuse/assault, but what is prosecutable is for the police detectives and the CPS investigator to determine.
I would get both your stepson, your daughter, and even yourself into therapy as soon as you can. The sooner that they both can address what happened and begin the healing process the better. Through this journey, as hard as it may be, try to regulate your feelings about the situation. The Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network, or RAINN, states on its website that “It’s important to find a way to manage your feelings, so you can focus on creating a safe environment for your child that is free from harm, judgment, and blame.”
When your child discloses this type of incident to you, it is imperative that you continue to repeat the following messages through both your words and your actions: “I love you,” “What happened is not your fault,” and “I will do everything I can to keep you safe.”
Remember, teens are curious beings, especially about sexuality, and you want to try to use this as a “teachable moment” for both your stepson and your daughter about what appropriate sexual interactions are, and how they can protect themselves.
You can visit www.taalk.org for resources on how to TAALK – Talk about Abuse to Liberate Kids. You never want the shame and guilt they may be experiencing from the incident(s) to skew their ideas of sex, or how they view their bodies and their self-esteem. There are tons of resources at the library and online that can help you work through this issue, as well as resources to help your stepson and daughter. These are a great place to start — Mothers of Sexually Abused Children; A Parent’s Guide to Helping your daughter.
Here are some resources on the topic:
