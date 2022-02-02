Question: Dear Stacy, my children are all pre-teen/teen age and I am at a loss as to how to communicate with them anymore. I can’t help but think, “Where did my babies go?” How do I navigate the ever-changing world of adolescence?
Sincerely,
Searching for a New Perspective
Answer: Dear Searching for a New Perspective, being a mother to all teens must keep you busy for sure. Ironically, some people say that adolescence can be like dealing with the “Terrible Twos” all over again — erratic, explosive, uncooperative, emotional tantrums and tirades that ebb and flow at the slightest change. The expectations seems to be attitude, back talk and eye rolls. But I must ask, why are we so negative when it comes to adolescents/adolescence?
What is the mystery to decoding this stage that every adult has been through? According to the Cleveland Clinic, “Adolescence is the period of transition between childhood and adulthood. Children who are entering adolescence are going through many changes (physical, intellectual, personality and social developmental.) Adolescence begins at puberty, which now occurs earlier, on average, than in the past. The end of adolescence is tied to social and emotional factors and can be somewhat ambiguous.” Let’s dissect this for a moment. They go through “physical, intellectual, personality and social developmental changes.”
I don’t know about you, but dealing with one change is hard enough for me. So, let’s start by giving our adolescents some slack as they experience this metamorphosis.
I truly believe the word “metamorphosis” is a great description for us to use here. I recently read that in order for a caterpillar to turn into a butterfly, they must completely break down and turn into goo…ewww. Bernie Hobbs of ABC Science states, “Metamorphosis is pretty gruesome stuff, involving flesh-dissolving enzymes and limbs, wings and genitals bursting through what’s left of all that tissue. No wonder the whole thing is done behind closed skin.” Well unlike the caterpillar, our adolescents, change and transform right in front of us. It is our interactions and reactions to them that we must stop to consider.
As adults, we tend to ask questions like, “Why did you do that?” or “What were you thinking?” When you look at adolescence from a biological perspective, research shows that they don’t know, and they will tell you that.
The reason they don’t know is that their brains are not fully developed. As a matter of fact, our brain’s frontal region is not fully developed until age 25 and even then, some are more mature than others. When we begin to look at our adolescents with a new perspective and do some research on the topic, we can arm ourselves with better tools on how to engage and interact with them with less emotional chaos.
I am sure we have all heard these suggestions before, but when used in conjunction with the new knowledge you have, you are better able to change your expectations. There is a fine balance between treating our adolescents like a child vs. an adult. Take a deep breath and remember that this too shall pass and you will then share in the beauty of the butterfly that will soon emerge.
The Child Mind Institute shares these tips that you can use as you witness the magical radical transformation of your adolescents.
Listen – This is first for a reason. We want to know things, but we don’t listen. You don’t always need to ask a lot of questions. They tend to open up more when they don’t feel pressured. You are likely to hear more if you stay open and interested, but not prying.
Validate – we don’t do this enough. Validate their feelings even if you disagree with them or think they are silly. Try not to solve problems for them or downplay disappointments. Instead try to understand and empathize by reflecting what you hear them saying. Allow them to sit with these feelings and explore them, not dismiss them.
Trust – teens want to be trusted. Give them more responsibility or ask them for favors. Showing that you trust in their abilities will cause them to rise to the occasion.
Boundaries – you must have them. You don’t want to be too “rules” focused, but having a good balance with explanations for why the boundary matters will ultimately make your adolescent feel like the expectations are more reasonable.
Praise – give lots of it consistently. Catch your adolescents doing the right thing. Often times they are constantly being told “No”, “Don’t” and what they did wrong. Let’s change that habit!
Ultimately, as a parent to young adults, you must be open and willing to look at yourself and how you can change and adapt in this ever evolving dance of adolescence. Educate yourself and don’t let your expectations or past experiences cloud your emotional connection with your children during this time of transformation and growth.
I hope that you find this and the resources helpful. I wish you all the best in your parenting journey.
“We delight in the beauty of the butterfly but rarely admit the changes it has gone through to achieve that beauty.” – Maya Angelou
Here are some resources on the topic.
