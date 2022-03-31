Be sure to check out my Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/askstacyssw) and the online version of the article for resources on the topic (https://www.dundalkeagle.com/opinion/ask_stacy/)
Question: Dear Stacy, I have several grandchildren who I love spending time with. Some of them love doing activities like cheerleading or girl scouts and they don’t need to be urged to participate. As where the others like video games and don’t mind sitting on the sidelines. What can I do to encourage those grandchildren to be more engaged in other activities?
– Frustrated Grandmom
Answer: Dear Frustrated Grandmom, thank you for your question. This is an interesting topic because you are talking about children’s personalities or temperaments and those can be hard to change as preteens. It may seem too simplistic, but the first thing to remember is that every child/teen is different and has their own unique strengths, weaknesses, likes and dislikes. If you want to encourage a child to participate in an activity, the goal is to try to match those with activities that child may like. Another aspect to look at is if the child is an extrovert or an introvert and then match activities that way. I can imagine it being frustrating that you know that these activities would be great for these children/teens, especially since you see the others thriving and enjoying them, but simply thinking that “they just need to apply themselves” to it, is not the best approach.
According to Jill Savage from Focus on the Family, grandparents can make a “Grand Influence” by providing a listening ear, a welcoming heart and a safe place for kids to emotionally land, and she has found “In the grandchild-bonding game, … slow and steady is the best way to run this race.” 1. Watch your expectations - “Expectations are preconceived resentments.” It’s often true that our disappointments are fueled by unmet expectations. Pay attention to the “ought” and “should” statements rolling around in your head, particularly concerning your relationship with your grandchildren. These unrealistic expectations feed disappointment and discouragement, while realistic expectations keep you engaged and content. 2. There’s no “Grandma’s prerogative” when it comes to grandkids - Even if you’re not doing anything wrong or spoiling your grandchildren. Think about what they may want. 3. Influence, but don’t control - Grandparents have years of experience they long to leverage in their grandkids’ lives, but sometimes that desire moves from seeking influence to wanting control. This can alienate relationships. Be advised to love, encourage, accept, and give wisdom when it’s requested. 4. Engage in their world - Take an interest in their activities, ask them to share their likes and show you the games they play or sit with them as a spectator and try to understand their perspective.
Ultimately, you want to take it one step at a time, be patient, work together to find the right fit, look to your teen’s friends, offer support and incentives, and help your teen set a goal. According to Best for Teens, “Before you start trying to get your teen participating in new activities after school, know what it is you are trying to accomplish. Maybe you want your teen to build more friendships, get more exercise, or just get out of the house, but knowing what the goal is will help you guide your child to the activities that help them get there.”
Here are some resources on the topic.
https://raisingchildren.net.au/pre-teens/entertainment-technology/free-time-activities/community-activity
