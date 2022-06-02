Be sure to check out my Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/askstacyssw) and the online version of the article for resources on the topic (https://www.dundalkeagle.com/opinion/ask_stacy/)
Question: Dear Stacy, my family just experienced the devastating loss of a baby. He would have been my sister’s first child, the first grandchild, etc. This is affecting my family deeply in so many ways. We know we are not alone in losing a child, but what can you suggest for us so that we do not feel so isolated in our experience?
Thank you, Grieving in Baltimore
Answer: Dear Grieving in Baltimore, I am so very sorry for your family’s loss. Losing a loved one, especially a baby, can be devastating. Unfortunately, “around 100 babies die every year because of a trauma or event during birth that was not anticipated or well managed,” according to a sands.org.uk article. People don’t always know what to say or do to help, and this can cause added stress, frustration and sadness. Dealing with grief does not have a formula for healing, and everyone’s grief story is unique.
According to throughtheheart.org, “Losing a child is a life-changing event. No matter the situation…, a loss can be difficult to recover from physically, emotionally, and mentally. It is something no parent should ever have to experience... While you may have feelings of isolation or despair, please remember that you are not alone!”
It is important to remember that loss affects individuals, couples, families and social groups differently. Therefore, while suggestions shared may be helpful for many, they are not expected to be the answer in every situation. It is strongly encouraged that you explore multiple avenues for expressing grief, dealing with emotions, and ensuring good mental health.
According to a marchofdimes.org article, there are ways to heal after the death of your baby. It shares what grief is and what it may look like for you. It even shares that grief can be expressed differently for men and women. Understanding these pieces to the grief puzzle could help your family through the healing process. One main component is remembering to take care of yourself as you grieve — try to eat healthy, exercise and stick to a sleep schedule. This may be difficult due to your feelings of sadness and depression, but taking small strides in that direction will be a huge help in the long run.
March of Dimes, a nonprofit that works to improve the health of mothers and babies, also gives great tips on “what you can do to remember your baby.” Finding these healing rituals for you and your family will be important during your time of healing. None of these things will take away emotions of grief, but the hope is that they will help you through the grief process and allow you to continue in life.
Lastly, friends, families and even professionals are not going to be sure what to say and may not be sure how to be around you during this time, so here are some great tips from March of Dimes for “how can you handle family and friends while you’re grieving.”
“Your baby’s death affects your friends and family, too,” the article reads. “It may be hard dealing with others as you’re grieving yourself. Here are some things you can do to help you handle others as you grieve. Do only what feels right for you:
- Tell them that their calls and visits are important to you.
- Decide if it’s OK for them to ask questions about what happened to your baby. If not, tell them you’re not ready to talk about it.
- Tell them it’s OK if they don’t know exactly what to say. Tell them that hearing honest words like, “I just don’t know what to say,” or “I want to help but I don’t know how,” can be comforting. People may say things that aren’t helpful to you like, “It’s for the best,” or “You can always have another baby.” Try to remember that they’re doing their best to support you, even if what they say is hurtful.
- Tell them exactly what you need. Do you just want them to spend time with you at home? Do you need someone to bring you a meal, shop for groceries, take your older children out or do your laundry? Tell them specific things they can do for you.
- If you want them to, ask them to use your baby’s name and to remember your baby. Tell them that even if you have other children, you won’t forget the baby who died.
- Thank them for their patience and support.
“Some people may expect you to limit your grief or get over it in a certain amount of time,” the marchofdimes.org article continues. “Take as long as you need to cope with your loss. Support from others may lessen over time. This doesn’t mean that they’ve forgotten about your baby or that they don’t care. You may need to tell them that you’re still grieving and that you still need their support.”
The more your family members can educate themselves on what grief is for each other and what common responses to a child’s death may be, the better each of you will be able to cope with this loss and support each other through the process.
Also, check out “The Mourner’s Bill of Rights” by Alan D. Wolfelt, Ph.D. because as healgrief.org says, “Surviving the death and loss of a child takes a dedication to life. As a parent, you gave birth to life as a promise to the future. Now you must make a new commitment to living, as hard or impossible as it may seem right now. You will survive this; however, the experience may change you.”
