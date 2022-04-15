Be sure to check out my Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/askstacyssw) and the online version of the article for resources on the topic (https://www.dundalkeagle.com/opinion/ask_stacy/).
Question: Dear Stacy, I am in a long-term relationship, and I am feeling very stuck. I believe that he is feeling that way, too. We try to talk about making changes and plans, but it just seems we both are exhausted and not sure where to start. I love my partner very much, and I want us to have the life we dream of. But this “stuckness” is so overwhelming. Some people have stated that a trial separation may be helpful in this situation. What is your advice? How can we overcome this feeling?
Answer: Dear Feeling Stuck, thank you for reaching out. You are not alone. According to Beth Shapouri from People.com, “In a 2020 study of people in relationships in the journal ‘Family Relations,’ one word kept coming up: ‘Stuck.’ While surveying interviews about participants’ relationship, the study’s authors found more than a third of participants originally interviewed reported having felt a sense of ‘felt constraint’ holding them to their partner—though they weren’t sure they truly wanted to be in the relationship.’
This certainly could be from our experience over the shutdown during the coronavirus pandemic, but even in non-pandemic times, this feeling of “stuckness” is more common than you might know.
There are several reasons that couples can feel “stuck.” Maybe you can’t afford to move out on your own; maybe you feel or believe that you and your partner have changed too much since you were first together; or maybe you don’t want to feel that you have wasted all this time; the list could go on.
My recommendation is to have a heart-to-heart conversation with your partner to find out why you both feel this way. Create a pros and cons list about your relationship. Use this to help you create new goals for moving forward or to decide if you need to separate for a bit to work on yourselves. It is always easy for people to give you feedback and advice, but only you and your partner can be the ones to determine where your relationship is headed.
Research on the topic gives some great ideas and tips for evaluating your relationship and how to wade through your “stuckness.” It also gives advice on questions to ask and things to consider before moving forward with a separation. A separation is usually looked at in a negative way, but there can be benefits to creating space to deal with feelings of conflict, disappointment, anger, or resentment.
According to mindbodygreen.com, “When those feelings are pervasive in a relationship, it can be emotionally and physically exhausting to continue in that space, said licensed clinical psychologist Melissa Robinson-Brown, Ph.D. So, separation may be necessary to think clearly about the direction a marriage is heading. Robinson-Brown says a separation can even be good for a marriage ‘if people have similar goals while separated and are either actually doing things to work on the marriage and repair whatever ruptures have occurred or working to divorce amicably.’
If a trial separation is decided upon by you and your partner, be sure to do your homework and create ground rules that both parties can agree upon. I believe Beverly D. Flaxington from Psychology Today sums it up the best: “Change requires the motivation to keep up a sustained effort, and a commitment to getting to the desired place. Think about whatever you are looking to change about your relationship and where you want to be at the end of your transition. Where are you in your process? Using the S.H.I.F.T. Model, you will be able to map out your road to success.”
- Specify your desired outcome.
- Highlight and categorize the obstacles to change.
- Identify the human factor.
- Find your alternatives.
- Take disciplined action.
Here are some resources on the topic:
