Question: Dear Stacy, I am a leader in my church and have been there for many years, but lately I feel like I am being pushed out. I love ministering to others, especially older folks, and I feel that is my calling. One of my church friends, who knows the situation, says that maybe the other leaders are jealous of my connection to members of the congregation, or intimidated by me. Either way, I am not sure what to do or how to handle this “church hurt.” What do you recommend?
Answer: Dear Church Hurt, thanks for reaching out. This is new terminology for me, and I had to look it up. What is “church hurt”? According to Love is Broken.com, “It is the emotional, spiritual, and physical harm caused by a church to others, regardless of intent. This harm could result from a church’s leadership or the actions of someone who self-identifies as a Christian. This harm could take the form of an in-person confrontation or an interaction on social media. It might be one major wound or death by a thousand cuts.” The harm can take on various forms; it can be unintentional or happen due to carelessness.
Once I read this definition and researched the topic, I realized that I have, in fact, experienced church hurt in my own life as someone who grew up in the church. At those times, I never thought of it as “church hurt,” but now I understand that is what I dealt with. I also realize that I may have contributed to the church hurt of others and this makes me sad, because it would never be my intention to hurt others. Unfortunately, it seems that church hurt happens more than one might realize, even though church is supposed to be a place of acceptance and refuge.
Jill Monaco, in her article “Healing from Church Hurt,” shares her personal experiences and she offers the challenge to hurt or to heal. She states that we get to decide how we respond to things done to us and, by that decision, we choose who we will be.
“1. Someone who hurts. Everyone who does something hurtful is hurting themselves. Will you hurt others out of your pain? Or 2. Someone who heals: Everyone who ministers healing to people has allowed God to heal them. Will you let God use what happened to you for good? Which kind of person will you be?”
Jill then tells us there are three steps to help you heal from church hurt. “1) RECOGNIZE the injustice, pain, rejection, bullying, etc. … and validate your emotions by acknowledging it hurt. 2) RELEASE the gift of forgiveness toward the offender(s). 3) RECEIVE restoration from God.”
Since you are going through church hurt, you can certainly use your experiences and healing as a ministry to others and help bring awareness to this issue. Alison Cook, Ph.D. shares that church hurt can be soul crushing.
“The process of healing from church hurt is not easy. It can be hard to face the pain. It can be hard to disentangle the God who loves you from the misrepresentation of God by an unhealthy leader. Understandably, many people get angry and stay bitter. Others decide to leave the church all together.”
But she (as I do) believes there is another way through.
Cortni Marrazo of Crosswalk.com says that forgiveness is the biggest thing you can do on your journey to healing. She suggests guarding against bitterness and looking within to seek compassion and peace. Lastly, she suggests not to give up on the church.
“If you don’t have peace about returning to your former church because it feels unsafe, or if you are not currently part of any church right now, God will be faithful to lead you to a healthy church and help you continue on your healing journey there.”
