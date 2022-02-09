Question: Dear Stacy, I am a nonagenarian who has always been active and independent. I am recently experiencing some health issues and I feel like I do not have the support I would like. My children do not want me to drive anymore, but at the same time, they never seem to want to help me. What can I do to maintain my independence, while also being able to ask for help when needed?
Answer: Dear Nonagenarian, first, congrats for making it to such a great milestone! As they say, “Age is just a number!” Even though I cannot directly relate, I do know and understand that growing older brings a variety of new challenges and concerns. So you are not alone in your struggle between independence and needing assistance.
Adult children have their own lives and sometimes do not realize that their role is indeed changing as well, especially if they have been used to having an independent parent for so long.
One way to approach this is to begin to better advocate for yourself with them and compassionately demand that you need help, especially if they are trying to get you to stop driving. They cannot/should not ask for one thing without offering a solution to assist. Here are some Maryland Mobility Link Resources to help you get around!
A great place for you to start is the Maryland Department of Aging, which has resources for you and your family that can assist you with your needs. They have a specific program called “Community for Life” which supports older adults as they age at home.
If you are used to being independent and on the go, then certainly maintain that at all costs… within certain limitations of course.
Gina Epifano, PT, COS-C, director of rehabilitation at Visiting Nurse Health System shared this: “Carl Reiner is well known as an actor, director and comedian. He’s also 95 years old. His recent HBO documentary “If You’re Not in the Obit, Eat Breakfast” is an inquisitive and insightful look into what life is like for people in their 90s. He talks with other famed nonagenarians including Dick Van Dyke, Betty White and Norman Lear, discussing their thoughts and ideas about their own longevity. Dick Van Dyke’s best tip? Keep Moving. He believes so strongly in the importance of maintaining mobility that he has written a book about it. (“Keep Moving: And Other Truths About Living Well Longer”). Reiner also meets with and shares the stories of regular, every day people living actively in their 90s. The documentary introduces the viewer to Tao Porchon-Lynch who is still teaching yoga, and Ida Keeling, who is still running races at 102 years old!”
So, keep moving!!!
According to Luman Learning, even in 2022, “Our ideas about aging, and what it means to be over 50, over 60 or even over 90, seem to be stuck somewhere back in the middle of the 20th century. We still consider 65 as standard retirement age, and we expect everyone to start slowing down and moving aside for the next generation as their age passes the half-century mark.” This is truly unfortunate because our understanding and acceptance of aging from research has changed and grown over the years.
There are many theories and concepts about aging that share tips and tricks on how to age gracefully. The National Council on Family Relations says one such theory is the “Activity Theory.”
This theory, developed by Havighurst and Albrecht in 1953, addresses “the issue of how persons can best adjust to the changing circumstances of old age–e.g., retirement, illness, loss of friends and loved ones through death, etc. In addressing this issue they recommend that older adults involve themselves in voluntary and leisure organizations, child care and other forms of social interaction. Activity theory thus strongly supports the avoidance of a sedentary lifestyle and considers it essential to health and happiness that the older person remains active physically and socially. In other words, the more active older adults are the more stable and positive their self-concept will be, which will then lead to greater life satisfaction and higher morale (Havighurst & Albrecht, 1953). Activity theory suggests that many people are barred from meaningful experiences as they age, but older adults who continue to want to remain active can work toward replacing opportunities lost with new ones.”
With that said, demanding you maintain your independence while also asking for assistance in certain areas is your right as a nonagenarian, a parent, and an active citizen of the community. Contact your local Maryland Senior Centers listings for events and resources. You can even use agencies like “Visiting Angels," which help with Companion Care.
Jean Illsley Clarke, M.A., CFLE of the National Council on Family Relations recommends reading Gene Cohen’s 2006 book “The Mature Mind: The Positive Power of the Aging Brain.”
Cohen looks at aging in four stages. In Phase IV—Final Phase, Encore (from the late 70s until the end of life) Cohen remarks, “This need to remain vital can lead to new manifestations of creativity and social engagement that make this period full of surprises.”
Use this stage of your life as an adventure, embark on aging independently.
Here are some resources on the topic:
