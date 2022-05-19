Be sure to check out my Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/askstacyssw) and the online version of the article for resources on the topic (https://www.dundalkeagle.com/opinion/ask_stacy/)
Considering the recent suicide of American singer-songwriter Naomi Judd, I thought I would tackle the issue once again (see my previous column from December 1, 2021). No one likes to talk about suicide, but we should be. This is the one issue that transcends all races, nationalities, religions, genders, ages, disabilities, professions, etc.
I Googled “suicide in the news today” and was blown away by the myriad articles from around the world about suicide. Why, as a human race, do we believe that the only way out of pain is through death? Why are we not teaching each other and ourselves that hope exists and that we have choices in life to work to make things better?
According to the CDC, “Suicide is a leading cause of death in the United States, with 45,979 deaths in 2020. This is about one death every 11 minutes.”
So, what can we do as a society and as a world? We know that life is not all rainbows and sunshine, but why does it seem that we sometimes don’t have the resiliency or perseverance to know that pain is only temporary?
As Stan Popovich from NAMI states, “If you’ve ever felt like this—if you’ve ever felt like suicide is an option—keep in mind that, regardless of your situation, everything changes over time. You may feel like you can’t take it any longer, but the pain you feel won’t last forever. Even if you feel like your future is hopeless, no one can predict the future, and things can improve.”
Is suicide a natural part of the evolutionary process as English naturalist Charles Darwin would have us believe — “Survival of the fittest”? Or are the ravages of suicide the tragic byproduct of vital adaptation, a consequence of human intelligence that has shaped our minds and cultures? This is what evolutionary psychologist Nicholas Humphrey and psychotherapist Clifford Soper have explored; Elizabeth Culotta shares their hypotheses in her science.org article. “Humphrey and Soper propose that if what makes us human has put us at risk, it has also saved us. They argue that, faced with the persistent threat of suicide, humans have developed a set of defenses, such as religious beliefs, that are crucial elements of our culture and psychology.”
It is these defenses that we must nurture and practice, because, as humans, we are “superbly designed to deal with anything life throws at us, but our anti-suicide defenses are not failsafe either,” Soper said.
“Soper calls his model pain and brain: When faced with agonizing pain, a sophisticated mind can think of death as an escape. In developing the model, he started with familiar facts. All organisms feel pain, which is vital to avoiding threats. But humans are arguably unique in our big brains, which allow us to have complex social lives, culture, and an awareness of death.”
Ultimately, our big brains are capable of harming or helping us. But understanding that, as humans, we hold the power to choose life despite our temporary pain should help people see why they have “evolved to have a brain that is vulnerable to opting for this disastrous, short-term solution,” Humphrey said. “A person who can see through the logic behind (his or her) suicidal impulses may be in the best place to resist them.”
Here are some resources on the topic.
https://www.mayoclinichealthsystem.org/hometown-health/speaking-of-health/suicide-isnt-about-dying-its-about-perceived-relief
https://kinesismagazine.com/2020/02/28/the-bridge-between-suicide-and-life-why-do-some-choose-suicide/
https://blogs.scientificamerican.com/bering-in-mind/is-killing-yourself-adaptive-that-depends-an-evolutionary-theory-about-suicide/
