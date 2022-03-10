Be sure to check out my Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/askstacyssw) and the online version of the article for resources on the topic (https://www.dundalkeagle.com/opinion/ask_stacy/)
Question: Dear Stacy, My fiance and I have been together for several years and we are finally planning to get married and move in together. We will each be bringing our children from other relationships and we want to make the transition as smooth as possible. What advice can you give us as we plant our new blended family?
Answer: Dear blended family, congrats on your upcoming wedding and transition to your own “Brady Bunch”. There is such variety in blended families and each blended family is unique. Blended families bring new and rich relationships and they give many benefits like new extended family and a broader support system. But just as there are benefits, there are many challenges like simply getting used to living with new people and sharing your space.
According to the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, it can take one to two years for blended families to adjust to the changes. But parents who are proactive in reducing and addressing potential problems can make the adjustment period smoother. Blended families describe themselves in many ways and your family will have to decide how you choose to identify. Some families prefer to us stepdad or stepmom and/or step siblings, as where others prefer not to.
Ken, 45, in a blended family with three children told raisingchildren.net.au, “We stopped using terms like stepfamily and blended family, because there are so many different arrangements out there. So we are just family, end of story. We use both surnames – that includes everyone.”
The main recommendation that I could give is that adjustment is a journey. You have to give each other time and space to get used to your new living arrangement.
HelpGuide.org offers this tip from RemarriageSuccess.com: “Trying to make a blended family a replica of your first family, or the ideal nuclear family, can often set family members up for confusion, frustration, and disappointment. Instead, embrace the differences and consider the basic elements that make a successful blended family.”
1. Work to have and create a solid marriage. You’ll have to grow and mature into the marriage while parenting. 2. Practice being civil. If family members can act civil towards one another on a regular basis rather than ignoring, purposely trying to hurt, or completely withdrawing from each other, you’re on track. 3. Be sure that all relationships are respectful. This is not just referring to the kids’ behavior toward the adults. Respect should be given not just based on age, but also based on the fact that you are all family members now. 4. Show compassion for everyone’s development. Members of your blended family may be at various life stages and have different needs (teens versus toddlers, for example). They may also be at different stages in accepting this new family. Family members need to understand and honor those differences. 5. Leave room for growth. After a few years of being blended, hopefully the family will grow and members will choose to spend more time together and feel closer to one another.
In my experiences, I have seen blended families remain divided or become triangulated and these cause many conflicts. Being aware of these issues can help you better prepare for your blended family. I always recommend that you have family meetings to discuss the expectations and boundaries that each family member has in mind. It is important if everyone is on the same page about discipline which involves consequences and incentives.
Avoid placing labels on your family members, even positive ones. Every family member has many skills and talents and should be encouraged to explore those. Additionally, blended families sometimes have less time and money, so as Amy Morin from verywellfamily.com shares, “As with so many other issues, this problem can be resolved—to the best of its ability, anyway—by working together as a family. Create a set schedule that everyone has weighed in on, with each child choosing an activity within a certain budget throughout the month. Additionally, both adults should attend each child’s activities, such as sporting games, plays, or concerts, so it doesn’t feel like any child is being favored over another.”
