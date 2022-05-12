Be sure to check out my Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/askstacyssw) and the online version of the article for resources on the topic (https://www.dundalkeagle.com/opinion/ask_stacy/)
I was struggling for a topic this week, but since Mother’s Day just passed, I thought I would research the history and origin of the holiday. I will admit that, Mother’s Day, in the general sense of how it is celebrated, is bittersweet for women like me, who do not have children. Fortunately, our society recognizes that pets also have moms, so the term “fur mom” was created. Similar to any other “Hallmark holiday,” we buy candy, flowers and other gifts to shower our mothers, grandmothers, aunts, etc. But have you ever wondered why, where and how Mother’s Day began?
In researching the topic, I found the true origin of the holiday is rather surprising. According to an almanac.com article titled “The Bittersweet History of Mother’s Day,” in the U.S., the holiday, which is always celebrated on the second Sunday in May, “was not born out of a desire to simply treat mothers to a day off or buy them gifts. It began as a women’s movement to better the lives of other Americans.” Some say, the article adds, the holiday’s creation can be attributed to Ann Reeves Jarvis, Julia Ward Howe, and Jarvis’ daughter Anna M. Jarvis.
Unfortunately, I do not have enough room to share all of the amazing details of these three women, so I challenge you to explore the topic on your own. Here is just a summary, as stated in the aforementioned article:
“(Reeves Jarvis) was a lifelong activist, who, in the mid-1800s, organized Mothers’ Day Work Clubs in West Virginia to combat unsanitary living conditions. During the Civil War, (she) organized women’s brigades. After the war, (she) proposed a Mothers’ Friendship Day to promote peace between Union and Confederate families.
“(Howe) called for a ‘Mother’s Day for Peace’ dedicated to the celebration of peace and eradication of war. As expressed in what is called her ‘Mother’s Day Proclamation’ from 1870, Howe felt that mothers should gather to prevent the cruelty of war and waste of life since mothers of mankind alone bear and know the cost.”
(M. Jarvis), after her mother died in 1905, “wished to memorialize her mother’s life and started campaigning for national day to honor all mothers. However, she was not happy about the commercialization of Mother’s Day and wanted the American people to protect it from ‘the hordes of money schemers.’”
Other history states, as retold in another almanac.com article, “A day to honor mothers has existed for as long as there have been mothers. Festivals honoring mothers in ancient times were often tied to gods and goddesses and maternal symbols of fertility, birth, creativity and cycles of growth. The mother is the protector and nourisher of children and, by extension, of all humanity.”
No matter how you celebrated your mothers or mother figures this Mother’s Day, remember that you should celebrate them every day. We should celebrate the work that women do to nurture each other, each other’s children and family members or friends. Celebrate the character of what a “mother” is, showing care and affection — someone who is kind and protective, sometimes excessively so.
As a social worker and therapist, I am proud to say I have had the opportunity to “mother” others through teaching, Child Protective Services, foster care, therapy, and through everyday life and family.
As the National Women’s History Alliance said on its website, “Mother’s Day has endured. It serves now, as it originally did, to recognize the contributions of women. Mother’s Day, like the job of “mothering,” is varied and diverse. Perhaps that is appropriate for a day honoring the multiple ways women find to nurture their families and the ways in which so many have nurtured their communities, countries and the larger world.”
Here are some resources on the topic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.