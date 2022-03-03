Be sure to check out my Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/askstacyssw) and the online version of the article for resources on the topic (https://www.dundalkeagle.com/opinion/ask_stacy/)
Question: What’s in a birth date? Why are birthdays so special?
Answer: Since February is my birth month and I celebrated my birthday on 02/17, I figured I would research why birthdays are so significant and ways that we can celebrate them.
Last week, I felt so special and loved, especially on social media with everyone posting on my timeline or sending me messages. I especially love when old pictures or posts are shared to remember the good times that were had. This year is a weird year for me as I turn 49 (I am so in denial...I mean 29), the BIG 50 is only 12 months away. This seems crazy to me as I still sing “I am going to party like its 1999!” OMG, where did the time go? I know in today’s society, we say that 30 is the new 20, 50 is the new 40…and we often hear “age is only a number”. You may even hear, “you are only as old as you feel”… Unfortunately we seem to be obsessed with looking younger and some will do whatever they can to fulfill that. I am not worried so much about that, but as I get older, I begin to think more about accomplishments and legacy. If I look at the stages of human development, I can see that I am in Stage 7: Middle Adulthood: Generativity vs. Stagnation. I certainly do NOT want to be stagnate (That is another topic for another time).
Birthdays are a unique time of year, not only do they mark the length of our life, but they can also celebrate how far we have come. Our birthday is a day for each of us to feel special and for others to show how much they like/love us, but when and where did the practice of celebrating birthdays come from? In doing research on this topic, I was surprised by the interesting information that I found. Even though the exact origins of birthdays and birthday rituals is unclear, there is enough to piece together an approximate history. Maybe one day there will be a “Birthdayologist” to set it all straight. Check out these YouTube videos for some visuals — Origins of: Birthdays [Why do we celebrate them?]; Birthdays, cakes and candles explained | BEHIND THE LORE #6 | Myth Stories.
Birthdays did not exist until calendars were created and it seems to have started with the Egyptians. According to Pump It up Party, “Scholars who study the Bible say that the earliest mention of a birthday was around 3,000 B.C.E. and was in reference to a Pharaoh’s birthday. But further study implies that this was not their birth into the world, but their “birth” as a god. When Egyptian Pharaohs were crowned in ancient Egypt, they were considered to have transformed into gods. This was a moment in their lives that became more important than even their physical birth. Pagans, such as the ancient Greeks, believed that each person had a spirit that was present on the day of his or her birth. This spirit kept watch and had a mystic relation with the god on whose birthday that particular individual was born.”
We can also thank the Greeks for all the birthday candles. “The Greeks would offer up moon-shaped cakes adorned with lit candles to recreate the glowing radiance of the moon... The candles also symbolized the sending of a signal or prayer. Blowing out the candles with a wish is another way of sending that message to the gods.”
Birthdays were celebrated as a form of protection, but for many centuries, birthdays were only celebrated for the elite. Thankfully the Romans began to celebrate the birth of the “common man.” Over the following centuries, the rituals and celebrations of one’s birth day developed and changed — German bakers were apparently the first to make a birthday cake as we know it today, and the “Happy Birthday” tune became a remix of sorts over the years.
Believe it or not, there was strong debate over whether one should in fact celebrate their birthday and that it could be evil or have a dark side to it, it was selfish and caused children to be spoiled. “Researchers have noted that various birthday-party poopers thought that the celebrations were self-centered and materialistic, took attention away from God, and turned children into brats.” The rise in birthday celebrations also gave rise to the conceptualization of the passing of time.
As Joe Pinsker from The Atlantic states, “As anyone past a certain age can attest, marking another year is not all balloons and ice-cream cakes. A birthday can be anxiety-provoking, in the sense that it “provides a milestone by which individuals can compare their status, accomplishments, [and appearance] with other people who are the same age,” Chudacoff told him. “It’s kind of like a train: Are you ahead of time, on time, or behind time?””(As Chudacoff argues in his 1989 book, How Old Are You?: Age Consciousness in American Culture).
“A century later, cultural expectations have loosened around when and whether people should reach milestones such as getting married and having kids. But the pernicious stigma associated with being “behind time” persists. So on your next birthday, as a gift to yourself, kick back with a nice big bowl of fruit, don’t look at the clock, and take the day off from neurotically comparing yourself with everyone else.” (I could not have said it any better myself!)
Whatever you do on your birthday or for other’s birthdays, make them special, make them your own. Be creative and make the experience unique. It does not have to take a lot of money or pomp and circumstance, but the simple acknowledgement of the person’s life. As I am teaching myself, age is just a number. My mindset and my attitude are what truly motivate, no matter the age. I will continue to try to have an optimistic view every day as I move to my 50th year around the sun. #50by50 – Tell me what are some things I should do?
Happy Birthday to all those born in February and to my fellow Aquarians!
Here are some resources on the topic.
