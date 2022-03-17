Be sure to check out my Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/askstacyssw) and the online version of the article for resources on the topic (https://www.dundalkeagle.com/opinion/ask_stacy/).
Question: Dear Stacy, I feel like my daughter hates me. She thinks I enabled my husband with his drinking and drugging for years while I was busy working (as a nurse) and supporting the family when they were growing up. My kids are adopted and every day I was off I dedicated to them. I feel I am not responsible for my ex-husband’s behaviors. My son grew up in the same environment and is the exact opposite. I had therapy most of my life and was on 5 antidepressants at one point just so I could handle living in the same house with her. I am getting therapy again now. My daughter has had therapy in the past (We did therapy with her and our son as kids. All four of us went.) and she wants me to go with her now, but I feel like it will be an unsafe environment for me - just a “bitch on mom” session. I did the best I could with the resources I had. She was on meds in her teens, but then got hooked on Percocet, Heroin and Crack. She has been clean for 6 years and says she will never take another pill. In fact, my daughter is now a highly focused, talented, smart and gifted person. People that work with her rave about her kindness and compassion, but she has none for me. My daughter is almost 35 years old, so it’s not immaturity, unless her brain development stalled when she took drugs at ages 21-27. I feel like her behavior toward me is misplaced aggression due to abandonment issues. What do you think? My daughter will get on these whirling rants in texts that destroy my soul. I have to block her on the phone for a while until I can handle it again. How do I handle these texting rants? Should I totally ignore them, defend myself (then they just get worse), continue to block her and turn my phone off, or just say “yes, I understand” and don’t answer? Please Help.
Answer: Dear Destroyed Soul, I am so sorry to hear that you are going through this. Adopting children is admirable as you do not know what underlying issues they may have or bring even into adulthood. I am so glad that your daughter is clean now and I hope that she maintains her sobriety. I would certainly use your son as a sounding board and maybe get his perspective on the situation.
It may not be a bad idea to join her in therapy, but think about including your son as a more neutral party. Without knowing your daughter, I can only speculate that maybe she is misplacing this aggression to you because you are her mother and for her, mothers are “abandoners”? Anger can be misplaced for a variety of reasons and can also be caused by deeper mental health issues. I would recommend that you encourage her to really dig deep and explore her anger that seems to be particularly aimed at you. You are correct in saying that drug use can alter your brain functioning and interfere with memory and emotional regulation, and you are also correct in saying that a deeper reason could be that she feels abandonment by her biological mother/family and she does not know any other way of expressing it.
Sherrie Eldridge, an Adoption Author shares, “Of course, you must know that our anger is at our birth moms. We are angry as hell that she disappeared from our lives. If you try to point this out to your adopted child, he or she will deny any anger at birth mom. Why? We fantasize about her. Perhaps she is a queen living in a palace? We envision her as everything. The only advice I can give is to help your child learn to regulate her emotions. How do you do this? Here’s my understanding of it and as I explain, realize I am still an angry adoptee in recovery:” TELL THE TRUTH. “You are very very angry.” VALIDATE THE EMOTION: “I know that’s what you need right now. It’s okay to be so angry. You have been through a lot in your life.” SEPARATE THE PAST FROM THE PRESENT: I don’t believe in blaming adoption for the intense anger. If it were me, I would just refer to hard things that your child has gone through. “You may be remembering something from long ago that really hurt and you’re feeling those strong feelings right now. “I wasn’t able to be with you then, but I am with you now and want to be with you as you work through these feelings. I am here for you and always will be.”
Adoption Choices of Colorado shares similar information, “Whether subconsciously or consciously, adult adoptees feel anger towards their birth parents. The parents who couldn’t raise them. Adoptees are angry that they find it difficult to articulate their feelings. Angry that they do not know their truth or identity. It’s more than possible for adoptees to feel positive and negative emotions throughout their journey.”
As for the texting situation. I believe that texting about such emotional issues is not in anyone’s best interest and I would encourage her to stop hiding behind the texts and talk to you face to face (or in therapy) about her true feelings. Texting, emailing and posting on social media are very passive aggressive ways of communicating. So, my recommendation would be to stop responding to her by text and maybe respond to her by writing a letter or telling her that you each should write everything down and then share it in a family therapy session. You and your angry adopted daughter are not alone. Here is a list of reasons adoptees are angry from Pamela Karanova - Adoptees, Why Are You So Angry? You and your daughter may benefit from reading these and then finding some mutual understanding and compromise, so that you can continue to have the best relationship you can. Ultimately, you want to hear “the message behind the anger”.
