Stacy Hurley

STACY HURLEY

As I was flying this past week for my vacation, I could not help but feel a little nostalgic. Whenever I look out the window of a plane it takes me back to my first time flying as a little girl of 5 years old. My parents sent me to San Antonio, Texas for the summer with my aunt (my mom’s twin sister) and my cousins. I flew ALONE … there was a flight attendant assigned to me to be sure I got to where I needed to go. I specifically remember thinking that the clouds looked like marshmallows and I wanted to jump from one to the other. It was so beautiful to see the earth from that far up. To see the clouds hover over the earth like that was magnificent! I am still in awe every time I fly, and I usually must take a picture or two.

I remember sitting between two older women, who took me under their wings and showed me the ropes of flying. Now, this was about 1978, so planes still served dinner. I remember the ladies helping me decide what to get and how to open the tray and eat on the plane. My old mind wishes that it remembered more of the minute details, but alas, it does not. I certainly thank those ladies and the flight attendants who helped make that experience a great one for me.


