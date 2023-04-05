As I was flying this past week for my vacation, I could not help but feel a little nostalgic. Whenever I look out the window of a plane it takes me back to my first time flying as a little girl of 5 years old. My parents sent me to San Antonio, Texas for the summer with my aunt (my mom’s twin sister) and my cousins. I flew ALONE … there was a flight attendant assigned to me to be sure I got to where I needed to go. I specifically remember thinking that the clouds looked like marshmallows and I wanted to jump from one to the other. It was so beautiful to see the earth from that far up. To see the clouds hover over the earth like that was magnificent! I am still in awe every time I fly, and I usually must take a picture or two.
I remember sitting between two older women, who took me under their wings and showed me the ropes of flying. Now, this was about 1978, so planes still served dinner. I remember the ladies helping me decide what to get and how to open the tray and eat on the plane. My old mind wishes that it remembered more of the minute details, but alas, it does not. I certainly thank those ladies and the flight attendants who helped make that experience a great one for me.
I do remember being able to go into the cockpit and meet the pilots and I even earned my wings (for those that do not know, it was a pin that the airlines used to give out). I remember it being a great summer of fun and new experiences, so thanks to my family for making that happen!
You may say why are you sharing this story? Well, while on the plane I thought about how I can relate this to an article on the FEAR of flying. Some people may never have the privilege to fly on a plane or they may just never do it because of fear. I realized that I love flying and never feared it since I was exposed to it at such a young age. This got me thinking about FEAR in general…What if we all were exposed to things we feared? Would we then be able to fly? (And I don’t just mean literally fly in a plane, but fly in life).
During the Great Depression, President Roosevelt said it best when he stated, “that all we have to fear is fear itself.” He said this because he knew a nation was in distress and that fear could debilitate the people. Fear is real and the fear of flying is called Aerophobia. According to my.clevelandclinic.org, “Aerophobia is a fear of flying. It’s very common, affecting more than 25 million adults in the U.S. Psychotherapy can usually help people overcome their fear and fly without extreme anxiety or panic attacks. Aerophobia is an extreme fear of flying in an airplane. People with aerophobia may be scared about different aspects of flying, such as take-off, landing or getting locked in the plane. You might know that your fear is irrational — statistics show that air travel has the lowest death rates among other forms of transportation — but you can’t reason your way out of the anxiety. Another name for this condition is aviophobia. Most people with aerophobia are not actually afraid of the plane crashing. Instead, you might fear the overwhelming anxiety that comes with being on the plane. The anticipation of flying, or thinking about flying, is often as troubling as being on the flight itself.”
So…What is FEAR? According to Merriam-Webster.com, the definition of fear is “an unpleasant often strong emotion caused by anticipation or awareness of danger, anxious concern, to be afraid or apprehensive.” Psychologytoday.com states, “Some feelings commonly described as “fears” are not strictly phobias, but mental obstacles that limit people’s actions and decisions, often preventing them from making progress, such as the fear of failure, the fear of success, the fear of rejection, the fear of missing out, or the fear of commitment. These feelings of insecurity, unworthiness, or indecision can often be addressed in therapy.”
In order to overcome our fears, we must first understand it. Theo Tsaousides Ph.D. from Psychologytoday.com states, “Fear can be uncomfortable and crippling. But eliminating it would be the equivalent of taking down your home alarm system because it sometimes makes loud and irritating sounds. Being fearless does not mean eliminating fear. It means knowing how to leverage fear. And to do that, you need to know a few things about what you are dealing with.
- Fear is healthy. Fear is hardwired in your brain, and for good reason: Neuroscientists have identified distinct networks that run from the depths of the limbic system all the way to the prefrontal cortex and back. When these networks are electrically or chemically stimulated, they produce fear, even in the absence of a fearful stimulus. Feeling fear is neither abnormal nor a sign of weakness: The capacity to be afraid is part of normal brain function. In fact, a lack of fear may be a sign of serious brain damage.
- Fear comes in many shades. Fear is an inherently unpleasant experience that can range from mild to paralyzing—from anticipating the results of a medical checkup to hearing news of a deadly terrorist attack. Horrifying events can leave a permanent mark on your brain circuitry, which may require professional help. However, chronic stress, the low-intensity variety of fear expressed as free-floating anxiety, constant worry, and daily insecurity, can quietly but seriously harm your physical and mental health over time.
Fear is not as automatic as you think. Fear is part instinct, part learned, part taught. Some fears are instinctive: Pain, for example, causes fear because of its implications for survival. Other fears are learned: We learn to be afraid of certain people, places, or situations because of negative associations and past experiences. A near-drowning incident, for example, may cause fear each time you get close to a body of water. Other fears are taught: Cultural norms often dictate whether something should be feared or not. Think, for example, about how certain social groups are feared and persecuted because of a societally created impression that they are dangerous.
- You don’t need to be in danger to be scared. Fear is also partly imagined, and so it can arise in the absence of something scary. In fact, because our brains are so efficient, we begin to fear a range of stimuli that are not scary (conditioned fear) or not even present (anticipatory anxiety). We get scared because of what we imagine could happen. Some neuroscientists claim that humans are the most fearful creatures on the planet because of our ability to learn, think, and create fear in our minds. But this low-grade, objectless fear can turn into chronic anxiety about nothing specific and become debilitating.
- The more scared you feel, the scarier things will seem. Through a process called potentiation, your fear response is amplified if you are already in a state of fear. When you are primed for fear, even harmless events seem scary. If you are watching a documentary about venomous spiders, a tickle on your neck caused by, say, a loose thread in your sweater will startle you and make you jump out of your seat in terror. If you are afraid of flying, even the slightest turbulence will push your blood pressure through the roof of the plane. And the more worried you are about your job security, the more you will sweat it when your boss calls you in for even an uneventful meeting.
- Fear dictates the actions you take. Actions motivated by fear fall into four types—freeze, fight, flight, or fright. Freeze means you stop what you are doing and focus on the fearful stimulus to decide what to do next (e.g., you read a memo that your company will be laying off people). Next, you choose either fight or flight. You decide whether to deal with the threat directly (tell your boss why you shouldn’t be laid off) or work around it (start looking for another job). When the fear is overwhelming, you experience fright: You neither fight nor flee; in fact, you do nothing—well, you obsess about the layoffs, ruminate, and complain, but you take no action. Being continuously in fright mode can lead to hopelessness and depression.
- The more real the threat, the more heroic your actions. We react differently to real and imagined threats. Imagined threats cause paralysis. Being scared about all the bad things that may or may not happen in the future makes you worry a lot but take little action. You are stuck in a state of fear, overwhelmed but not knowing what to do. Real threats, on the other hand, cause frenzy. When the threat is imminent and identifiable, you jump to action immediately and without flinching. This is why people are much more likely to change their eating habits after a serious health scare (e.g., a heart attack) than after just reading statistics about the deleterious effect of a diet based on fried foods. If you want to mobilize your troops, you have to put yourself in danger.”
In conclusion, Psychologytoday.com states, thought changes could help free you from your everyday fears. Minding your thoughts, acknowledging your fears, and being present can go a long way toward managing everyday fears. The first step is to question the story behind a fear. When your mental predictions insist that something will go wrong or that you face imminent danger, the ability to step back, recognize those thoughts as stories, and calmly evaluate whether they are true or rational can be a powerful step toward overcoming them.
Here are few resources that you might find helpful:
https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/blog/smashing-the-brainblocks/201511/7-things-you-need-know-about-fear
