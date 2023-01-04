Stacy Hurley

STACY HURLEY

The presents have been unwrapped, the turkey has been eaten, for some of you the lights and decorations may already be down and put away. For others, you may still be savoring the celebration and prolonging the magic of Christmas. Either way, it is another Christmas/Holiday season in the books. Another spin around the sun, another year, and 2023 is already here — wow! I just can’t believe it, can you?

Once Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Hanukkah are over, we finally get some time to reflect on the past year and we get to look forward to the New Year. With this self-reflection every year people make New Year’s “resolutions.” What is a New Year’s Resolution? The dictionary states that resolution means: A firm decision to do or not to do something; the quality of being determined or resolute. The clevelandclinic.org says, “A resolution is a personal goal and promise to yourself. A “new year” serves as a temporal landmark, or point in time, to break from past habits and start a new behavior. It’s the perfect opportunity for a fresh start. It’s hardly a new concept, either. Historians credit the ancient Babylonians with starting the tradition of making resolutions to mark a new year.”


