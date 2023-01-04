The presents have been unwrapped, the turkey has been eaten, for some of you the lights and decorations may already be down and put away. For others, you may still be savoring the celebration and prolonging the magic of Christmas. Either way, it is another Christmas/Holiday season in the books. Another spin around the sun, another year, and 2023 is already here — wow! I just can’t believe it, can you?
Once Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Hanukkah are over, we finally get some time to reflect on the past year and we get to look forward to the New Year. With this self-reflection every year people make New Year’s “resolutions.” What is a New Year’s Resolution? The dictionary states that resolution means: A firm decision to do or not to do something; the quality of being determined or resolute. The clevelandclinic.org says, “A resolution is a personal goal and promise to yourself. A “new year” serves as a temporal landmark, or point in time, to break from past habits and start a new behavior. It’s the perfect opportunity for a fresh start. It’s hardly a new concept, either. Historians credit the ancient Babylonians with starting the tradition of making resolutions to mark a new year.”
We all set out to be firm or resolute, but we inevitably set goals that are unrealistic, and then we beat ourselves up for not achieving them. Why do we continue to do this to ourselves? It’s like riding a stationery bike to nowhere. Given how the last two years have been, maybe we all need to cut ourselves some slack.
Psychologist Adriane Bennett, PhD, has some sage advice for helping you set realistic goals to make 2023 a success. If you’ve already made your resolutions, her tips could help you make them more achievable. Small changes are okay rather than making resolutions that are too big, instead focus on small goals that you can build upon. “Instead of focusing on one big or drastic change, it could be more helpful to focus on smaller steps or smaller indicators of change that are more concrete,” notes Dr. Bennett. Set realistic Goals – Take things one step at a time. Try avoiding vague resolutions because it is possible to reach your new year’s resolutions. “Behavior tracking can be helpful for motivating or reminding you to do the behavior and self-monitoring your progress,” says Dr. Bennett. “In addition, tracking can reveal additional information about major patterns and behavior that can help you adjust throughout your journey.” Another article suggested to identify any obstacles you may have and to find a buddy!
According to Ashley Stahl, contributor for Forbes, “Research shows that 80% of New Year’s resolutions fail by the beginning of February. Why? Because New Year’s resolutions seldom have actionable steps. They are created out of peer pressure based on an arbitrary date.” We encourage you to set S.M.A.R.T. goals, not resolutions. SMART goals are specific, measurable, achievable, relevant, and time bound.
Follow these five steps to achieve your 2023 goals:
1. Reflect over all areas of your life to determine where you are — and where you want to go. Strictly speaking, goals are the object of your ambition or effort. They are personal. Our lives are not centered on one common axis. We are complex beings. Reflect on the personal (relationships, health), professional (money, career coals), emotional (mental health), and spiritual (self-actualization, self-care) areas of your life.
2. Write down your SMART goals for the areas in your life you are committed to changing. Use the SMART acronym to set goals.
Be specific
. Your goals should answer the questions of what you want to accomplish and why it is important to you.
Make sure it’s
measurable
. Quantify your goal in a way you have control. Don’t rely on someone else to measure your success such as receiving a raise. That is outside of your control.
Make sure your goal is
achievable
. Even the loftiest goals can be accomplished. It all starts with a single step.
Determine its
relevance
. Why is this important to you now? Is this goal relevant in your life right now? Relevance is particularly important when setting professional goals.
Time bound
means setting a specific deadline for accomplishment. A deadline creates a sense of urgency to motivate us to act.
3. Post your goals where you can see them. I’m a true believer in affirmations, vision boards, and visualization. I believe you should post your goals where you can see them every day. There’s a reason famous athletes visualize– and it’s because even science affirms that it makes an impact and moves the needle forward. When we write down our goals and then close the notebook, weeks go by without ever seeing or revisiting our goals. Posting them where you can see them keeps them top-of-mind.
4. Tell a friend. New research shows that if you tell the right people your goals, you’re more likely to keep them. Accountability, right? You need to tell someone you trust – a friend or mentor. However, that same research found that talking about your plan to achieve the goal is more effective than just telling someone your goal. And then keep them informed of your progress.
5. Be flexible. Sometimes our goals become outdated or irrelevant. Ditch those. Write new goals if it is relevant or see how you might tweak the other goals you’ve written.
Mercey Livingston from cnet.com shares, consider why any small adjustment will make your life better. Do you know that making this change could help you feel better or happier on a daily basis? Or are you doing it because you think you “should” do it? Several professionals share the concept that instead of us focusing on bad habits or what you think is wrong in your life, focus instead on mindfulness and awareness – learn to release self-criticism. There are ways that we can shift our perspective — practice being more attentive, aware and grateful for the things that are going well or that are stable in our life.
In conjunction with mindfulness and awareness, Libby MacCarthy from psycom.com states, “When we are positive, our brains experience a major performance boost, or what Shawn Achor (a leading expert on happiness and positive psychology and author of The Happiness Advantage and Big Potential: How Transforming the Pursuit of Success Raises Our Achievement, Happiness, and Well-Being) calls the ‘happiness advantage.’ Here’s how it works: When we’re hopeful and appreciative, dopamine floods into the body. This not only improves our mood and triggers feelings of happiness, but it also turns on all of the learning centers in the brain, enabling us to be more engaged, creative, motivated, energetic, resilient and productive. In other words, choosing a resolution that taps into this dopamine lift will help you keep your promise to yourself.”
We all have 86,400 seconds, 1,440 minutes, 24 hours in a day, and 168 hours in a week. Why is it that some people seem to manage their time so efficiently, while others are always complaining that they need more time? No matter which describes you, we all have the same amount of time and how we use that time is what truly matters. I usually fall somewhere in the middle and every year, I make new goals to improve, but what I have realized is that we cannot manage time, we can only manage ourselves, so in essence “Time Management” is in fact, “ Self-Management”.
I wish you the best of luck on your Self-Management Journey in creating SMART goals to produce your best life in 2023!
Here are some additional resources you may find helpful:
