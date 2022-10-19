Question: Dear Stacy, my daughter is 14 years old and a freshman in high school. She doesn’t turn in her homework and is failing all but two classes, which are Ds. Because of this behavior, I’ve taken her phone away, her tablet and no TV. She has been sent to her room to complete her missing assignments with no distractions and they are still not finished. When I try to talk about it, she lies and says she will do it or gives excuses about why she did not finish it. I’ve had meetings with her teachers, and they have said that she uses other people’s phones and is not paying attention and she doesn’t turn in any work. She knows she can ask me or her sisters for help, but she does not ask us, her friends or teachers. I don’t know what else to do to get to her. Please help!
— Concerned in Catonsville
Answer: Dear Concerned in Catonsville, I am sorry to hear that your daughter is not doing well in high school. This can be very frustrating for a parent and for her teachers. Being fourteen is a tough age and your daughter is going through many hormonal and adolescent changes. It makes it even harder if she is not talking to you about what the problem(s) could be. You may have to take several steps before you get to the real problem. Boystown.org gives you some questions to consider. Did this behavior come on rather suddenly, or was it developing over a period of time? Have these always been issues? Has there been any other changes in her life, such as changes of friends or social activities? Has there, or was there, a traumatic event prior to any changes taking place such as a death, or break up with a boyfriend? Are you aware of any drug or alcohol usage? These are issues that can precipitate these type of changes, if in fact these issues are changes. According to Amy Morin, LCSW from verywellfamily.com here are some other things to consider: Are the classes too hard? Are low test scores a problem? Is your child under a lot of stress? Has your child had a lot of absences? Could a mental health issue be part of the problem? I believe, all of these things should be investigated, and you want to look for behavior patterns.
Next, I would recommend talking to her primary doctor so that they can do blood tests to rule out any physical/hormonal issues and consider ruling out attention deficit disorder (ADD), Inattentive type. This affects girls more than boys. This will mean that your daughter, you, and her teachers will fill out surveys/assessments with specific questions that have to do with symptoms and behaviors related to ADD. Cognitive Behavior Therapy (CBT) and even medication could also help if this is the case. Doing your homework on the topic will help. Check out: https://www.additudemag.com/adhd-in-girls-women/
I would then talk to the school social worker/counselor and see if they can help as well. Asking the school for an Individual Education Plan (IEP) meeting is important, and the school has a timeline to follow. They can then do academic tests to rule out any learning deficits/disorders. Once this step is complete, then it is easier for the school and for you to see what plan should be put in place for your daughter. With an IEP your daughter could qualify for individualized accommodations to better help her at school and at home.
I would also consider hiring a tutor for your daughter. Sometimes the traditional classroom and expectations do not work for some students and a tutor could be your daughter’s personal mentor, encourager, and processor. I don’t know about you, but sometimes I need to talk math problems through or brainstorm with someone about an English essay. As a tutor myself, I have had the opportunity to help multiple students build their confidence, self-esteem, organization and overall enjoyability for high school through tutoring. Check out: https://www.tutordoctor.com/essex/about-us/
You stated that you have met with the teachers but giving them a checklist or specific questions to answer may be more helpful as you investigate the underlying issue(s). Remember that not all teachers are effective teachers, and your daughter could be struggling to connect with them on a level where she is comfortable asking for help. Students like your daughter can get lost in the education system as it currently operates, but that is a conversation for another time. So please give your daughter a little grace and the benefit of the doubt that she really does not understand the teaching style or instructions of a particular teacher(s).
There are many helpful articles and resources for parents and families around this issue, so be sure to do your homework as well. I could not agree more with James Lehman, MSW from Empoweringparents.com around this topic for parents.
“As a parent, you really need to have a good understanding of what your child is capable of doing. Remember, we want to challenge our kids, but we don’t want them to simply learn how to give up. If your child truly can’t do the work, then your job is to get in there and challenge the teacher and the school to give your child work at his level — or get him placed in the right class. Parents should also be aware of those subjects, like algebra, where if you miss one core concept, you may be in trouble for the rest of the school year.
Again, kids cannot climb out of that hole on their own — they simply don’t know how. In fact, a lot of adults don’t either; people get themselves into emotional holes all the time in life. In my opinion, the idea that everyone should be able to pull themselves up by their bootstraps is misleading. Few indeed are equipped to do that — least of all, kids.
A final word: Kids are resilient. If you help your child and he’s able to get back on track and do the work, in all likelihood he’ll bounce back at school. I believe kids have strengths that aren’t easily observable unless you know how to look for them. As a parent, you need to find that resiliency, find that strength in your child, and work with it.”
Here are some resources on the topic that you may find helpful:
https://www.boystown.org/parenting/questions-and-answers/Pages/My-son-doesnt-turn-in-his-homework-and-is-failing-three-classes.aspx
https://www.empoweringparents.com/article/sinking-fast-at-school-how-to-help-your-child-stay-afloat/
https://www.quora.com/What-should-parents-do-for-a-teen-who-is-failing-high-school — effective way to interact with other parents in a blog setting
https://dci.bcps.org/department/special_education/special_education_resource_center/i_e_p_information
