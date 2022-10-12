Question: Dear Stacy, I recently left my boyfriend due to domestic violence. He has hit me and injured me more times than I care to discuss. I am now in a safe place, but I am so afraid that he will find me, and that this roller coaster will never end. This is my second relationship of domestic violence, and I am so angry with myself that I continue to allow this to happen. How do I get unstuck from this cycle of domestic violence?
—Fearful in Frederick
Answer: Dear Fearful in Frederick, I am so deeply sorry that you are going through such a rough time right now. I am glad you are safe and that you finally made the decision to leave. I understand that leaving can be difficult due to certain circumstances.
My first suggestion is that you take your evidence to the police and file for an order of protection and press charges. I understand that there is sometimes a fear to do this, but your safety should be the utmost importance. My next suggestion is to call the House of Ruth as they have a variety of services that may benefit you including therapy and women’s groups.
Without knowing your full story, I can only give general feedback and resources to help you in your journey of healing. Check out this link on healthyplace.com as a great place to start: https://www.healthyplace.com/blogs/verbalabuseinrelationships/2012/04/after-leaving-your-abusive-relationship.
The cycle of domestic violence can suck you in, but according to The Center for Hope & Safety, “Understanding the cycle of violence and the thinking of the abuser helps survivors recognize they truly are not to blame for the violence they have suffered and that the abuser is the one responsible.” Once you understand that abuse follows a predictable pattern no matter when it occurs or who is involved, the better able you are to release your abuser’s control. Research on this topic shows that domestic violence happens in stages. Educating yourself about domestic violence and what it looks like and why it happens will only strengthen your resolve to break the cycle.
Domestic violence is about power and control and BetterHelp.com defines it as:
“Domestic violence, often referred to as domestic abuse, is defined as any pattern of controlling, coercive behavior in any relationship, particularly those relationships involving spouses, intimate partners, and/or children, that is used to gain or maintain power or maintain control over the individual(s). Domestic violence may come in the form of physical violence, sexual, economic, psychological, or emotional abuse. Stalking, cyber stalking, and threats of harm are considered forms of domestic violence. Additionally, domestic violence has no boundaries concerning age, ethnicity, religion, sexual orientation, or financial or social status. People of different ages and in different countries have experienced abuse.”
Now that you have left your abuser, you have already begun the process of breaking the cycle. Women & Children First of Arkansas advises that once you have left your abuser, you should think about doing the following:
- Make your safety your number one priority. Create a safety plan for yourself.
- Get a cell phone, if you do not have one or get one programmed to just 911 for emergencies.
- Get an Order of Protection from the court. Keep a copy with you all the time. Give a copy to the police, people who take care of your children, their schools, and your boss.
- If you stay in the same location/home, then change the locks. Consider putting in stronger doors, smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, a security system, and outside lights.
- Tell friends and neighbors that your abuser no longer lives with you. Ask them to call the police if they see your abuser near your home or children.
- Tell people who take care of your children the names of people who are allowed to pick them up. If you have an Order of Protection protecting your children, give their teachers and babysitters a copy of it.
- Tell someone at work about what has happened. Ask that person to screen your calls. If you have an Order of Protection that includes where you work, consider giving your boss a copy of it and a picture of the abuser. Think about and practice a safety plan for your workplace. This should include going to and from work.
- Try not to use the same stores or businesses that you did when you were with your abuser.
- Find someone that you can call if you feel down. Call that person if you are thinking about going to a support group or workshop.
- Be sure to create a safe way to speak with your abuser if you must.
- Go over your safety plan often. Update and change it as needed.
This list does not address social media, but I would say to stay off of it if you can or create an alias account with strict privacy settings.
I understand that some of these suggestions may seem like you are sharing your “dirty laundry” with the world, but remember that the bigger your support circle is, the smaller the abuse circle will become. When your life could be at risk, there is no time for vanity or embarrassment.
Statistics show that survivors of domestic violence will leave seven to twelve times before they finally leave for good. Getting out of the cycle of abuse is hard, but you have made the first step toward reclaiming your own life and looking forward to a healthier future.
Here are some more resources on the topic:
https://www.betterhelp.com/advice/abuse/narcissistic-abuse-examples-how-to-identify-if-youre-a-victim-of-abuse/
https://www.healthyplace.com/abuse/domestic-violence/cycle-of-violence-and-abuse-and-how-to-break-the-cycle-of-abuse
https://www.healthyplace.com/abuse/domestic-violence/domestic-violence-laws-and-charges-of-domestic-abuse
https://www.healthyplace.com/blogs/verbalabuseinrelationships/2012/04/after-leaving-your-abusive-relationship
https://www.aljazeera.com/features/2021/12/29/the-year-i-broke-my-trauma-bond-leaving-an-abusive-relationship
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.