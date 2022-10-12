Stacy Hurley

STACY HURLEY

STACY

HURLEY

Question: Dear Stacy, I recently left my boyfriend due to domestic violence. He has hit me and injured me more times than I care to discuss. I am now in a safe place, but I am so afraid that he will find me, and that this roller coaster will never end. This is my second relationship of domestic violence, and I am so angry with myself that I continue to allow this to happen. How do I get unstuck from this cycle of domestic violence?

—Fearful in Frederick

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.