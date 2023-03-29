Stacy Hurley

Question: Dear Stacy: How do I leave? I have two adult male children who have never learned to be self-sufficient. They have never lived on their own and I know that I have contributed to that somewhat. Their father, my husband, is an alcoholic who could give two shits about anything, but finding his next drink. I can’t stand it anymore. I constantly think about leaving, but I feel so guilty to leave my boys with their dad, but I know that things will never change if I stay. What do you recommend I do? Why do I feel so guilty when thinking about leaving?

—Feeling Guilty in Gilmore


