Question: Dear Stacy: How do I leave? I have two adult male children who have never learned to be self-sufficient. They have never lived on their own and I know that I have contributed to that somewhat. Their father, my husband, is an alcoholic who could give two shits about anything, but finding his next drink. I can’t stand it anymore. I constantly think about leaving, but I feel so guilty to leave my boys with their dad, but I know that things will never change if I stay. What do you recommend I do? Why do I feel so guilty when thinking about leaving?
—Feeling Guilty in Gilmore
Dear Feeling Guilty: First, let me say that I am so sorry you are going through this struggle. Do know that you are not alone. There are women, wives and mothers, every day that want to leave abusive or mentally draining dead end relationships. People often say, why not just leave but as you know, even if you are financially stable on your own, it is still very difficult to leave your husband and children.
Living with an alcoholic spouse can be overwhelming. It can make you feel hopeless and take over your life. You may find yourself “fixing” situations and picking up after their messes. As you may have experienced, alcoholics leave a trail of broken promises and financial issues. Leaving an alcoholic or an abusive relationship or any long-term relationship, is easier said than done. There are logistical, emotional, and financial barriers that prevent you from just picking up and leaving.
It is very natural to hope that he will change, the situation will change and for some people they can recover from alcoholism or other addictions, but some don’t. Here are a few signs it might be time to leave an alcoholic spouse:
First, research shows that their drinking can affect your emotional and physical well-being. The stress of their addiction can cause a whole host of issues for you. If you are feeling these affects, then it is time to re-evaluate your situation.
Second, there is no sign of them stopping despite any promises they continue to make. If they do not believe they have a problem and are not interested in changing, even if they have hit rock bottom, they may be a “chronic relapser”.
Third, think about the guilt you are feeling and make a list of the pros and cons about leaving to try to get to the source of the guilt. Not only make a list as it pertains to your alcoholic husband, but also as it pertains to your two sons. Sometimes staying is out of fear of what might happen if you are not there to care for them. Talking to a professional about this guilt and fear could go a long way in helping you create a plan of action.
Lastly, you will need to dig deep inside yourself and admit that you have enabled the men in your life for far too long. You are caught in the “Enabling Trap”. What is enabling? Well, it serves us by trying to stop the flow of situational and emotional pain, but all it does is continue the coercive cycle of sustaining it. What can you begin to do as a family to break this cycle? Jeffrey Bernstein, PhD from psychologytoday.com states, “Stopping the enabling is just as much about changing your mindset as it is about changing your behavior. That’s because your mindset is what drives your behaviors — for better or worse.”
Ultimately, you are the only one who can make the decision to leave. Doing research on the topic and reaching out to support groups and others who have already made the transition will help you to make an informed exit plan that is best for you and your family.
Here are few resources that you might find helpful as you work through this journey of leaving:
