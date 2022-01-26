Be sure to check out my Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/askstacyssw) and the online version of the article for resources on the topic (https://www.dundalkeagle.com/opinion/ask_stacy/).
Happy New Year, Dundalk Eagle readers. Sorry for my three week absence, but I was recovering from illness (COVID negative thankfully) and being away for the holidays. My thoughts are with everyone affected by COVID or other illness, please feel better. In this new year, let’s be sure to take care of ourselves and each other.
Question: Dear Stacy, this year one of my New Year’s resolutions is to have more “self-love” toward myself. It sounds good in theory, but where do I even begin? What do you recommend for me to do to help make this happen?
Thank you,
Searching for Self-Love
Answer: Dear Searching for Self-Love, so glad that you asked this question. I have been exploring this very topic with my therapy clients. Sometimes it is hard to dig deep and explore what you truly love about yourself, but before you can even practice self-love, you have to understand what it means.
Jeffrey Borenstein, M.D., President and CEO of the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation, states that “Self-love is a state of appreciation for oneself that grows from actions that support our physical, psychological and spiritual growth. Self-love means having a high regard for your own well-being and happiness. Self-love means taking care of your own needs and not sacrificing your well-being to please others. Self-love means not settling for less than you deserve. Self-love can mean something different for each person because we all have many different ways to take care of ourselves. Figuring out what self-love looks like for you as an individual is an important part of your mental health.”
Once you figure out what self-love looks like for you, then you can create a plan in how to develop and grow it. Your self-love could incorporate “self-care” – eating healthy, exercising, getting pampered with massages or Mani/Pedis – or it can be take a bubble bath or take a walk. Find what makes you feel happy and relaxed. Find your mantra, what motivates you? Self-love includes self-care activities, but remember, they do not have to be expensive or extravagant.
In my research, I have found so many resources (it is hard to summarize in 500 words) that you can use to create an effective blueprint for yourself on your journey through self-love. Here are some of the most prominent ideas.
- Stop comparing yourself to others and worrying about other’s opinions. Social media is a big contributor to this, so be sure to monitor your interaction.
- Allow yourself to make mistakes, everyone does. Use these mistakes to grow and improve yourself. Also, you need to learn to forgive yourself when you make certain mistakes.
- Work on accepting your body and know that your value is not wrapped up in your physical appearance. #nofilters
- Don’t be afraid to let go of toxic people or toxic relationships. Just like in drug addiction, it is recommended to change your persons, places and things. Find your community, people who will support you and lift you up.
Trust yourself to make good decisions and process your fears. Feeling afraid is natural and part of the human experience, but in your heart you know what is best for you. Trust that intuition that “gut” feeling.
- Lastly, put yourself first and enjoy every opportunity to its fullest, embrace your emotions, feel them, but do not be consumed by them. This does not mean become selfish or narcissistic, it is more about self-compassion. Here is a great place to start:
Despite the old adage that you must love yourself before you love others, “Loving ourselves is not a prerequisite to being in a relationship, nor is it a reflection on how loveable we actually are,” says Chance Marshall. They also say that we should not confuse self-love with self-reliance, because self-love includes the concept of asking for help when you need it.
