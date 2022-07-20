Question: Dear Stacy, I have been married for 26 years and am now going through the divorce process. Throughout the years, we have been in couples counseling and worked to stay together, but the reality is that is no longer possible. We have been living in the same house, without relations, for about a year. We both have lawyers and are slowly moving through the process. Since all of this has happened, I now see how she has manipulated and lied about money, bills and infidelity. She continues to be petty and deceitful; she’s even tried to provoke me to anger. I am a strong Christian and my God and my Faith sustain me, but I write to you to ask; how can you keep your dignity intact during the divorce process?
Thank you. Trying to be Dignified in Divorce
Answer: Dear Trying to be Dignified in Divorce, as a divorcee myself, I can relate to how you are feeling. The process of divorce can be frustrating and exhausting. The fact that you are still both living in the same house, must be draining. Having to walk on eggshells, not sure of their next jab or judgmental glare, can make life feel unbearable. Fortunately, you both have lawyers and hopefully that will allow for a smooth transition. I am so glad that you have your faith to sustain you and give you peace during this time.
Thank you for asking this question as divorce does not have to be some mysterious, contentious process.
“With the U.S. divorce rate hovering at around 50% (higher for subsequent marriages), millions of people will experience this life stressor. So, it’s good to be prepared with some basic knowledge about how to handle the legal aspects of divorcing with dignity.” — Bonnie Jerbasi from Marriage.com
As with other topics, the internet is filled with a plethora of resources outlining how to divorce with dignity. The issue for you, however, is to try to get your spouse on board and set some “dignified” boundaries for your divorce process. Eventually, you both will have to agree on division of assets, debt, and spousal support. Transparency is key to this process, even if your spouse may not be. You need to clearly share your needs and wants during this process, and it is recommended that these things be written down. You may have to be the bigger person throughout the process.
Bonnie Jerbasi from Marriage.com recommends that once you have found a good lawyer and a good therapist (since your lawyer is NOT your therapist), you need to be sure to stay on top of your case. Pick your battles and be mindful of what you spend your time and money on. Lawyers can be very expensive.
Caitlin Evans from thriveglobal.com writes, “As your life seems to head for an upside-down turn, the storm inside creates confusion that results in impulsive behavior, bad choices, and ultimately, regret. Choosing dignity is not easy — it means staying grounded, respectful, and in control of yourself. But it makes all the difference between a “messy” divorce and an experience that helps you grow and turn over a new leaf. Needless to say, it’s absolutely vital when kids are involved.”
She recommends these 5 key tips to help you handle your divorce with class and make it to the other side, stronger and happier.
Identify the impulse to seek blame; as I say, it takes two to tango, so no finger pointing!
Communicate constructively, vent elsewhere — but not on social media. Get a therapist if you need to.
Tell your friends and family what you need from them emotionally and even more practically, ask for help with meals, cleaning, self-care activities, babysitting to run errands, etc.
Be fair; just because your spouse is being petty does not mean you have to be. Division of assets, debt and spousal support should not be used to “get even.”
Move toward forgiveness — in the end forgiveness is for you and your peace of mind.
“Forgiveness takes time, but it’s something we nurture intentionally, bit by bit. Start with forgiveness on your mind and cultivate the seed as time passes. The other side of pain – the side where your new life lies – is where you’ve forgiven yourself, your partner, and who you were together as a couple. Acknowledge the distress you caused each other, remember the moments you worked as a team, and forgive. There are no winners or losers in this chapter, and you need to always keep that in mind. You’re just two humans faced with an experience that they can either use to trample over the relationship they once had, or to start over as better people.” — Caitlin Evans, Divorcing with Dignity: How to Achieve a Peaceful Divorce
