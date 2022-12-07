What does it mean to get into the holiday spirit? Some may say by listening to holiday music, shopping for gifts, wrapping gifts, baking cookies ... I am sure you have a list. For others, getting into the “Holiday Spirit,” involves drinking. As a matter of fact, when I researched the term, that is exactly what came up – best booze lists, cocktail recipes and spirits for holiday entertaining. So, according toLambeth Hochwald from psycom.net, “‘Tis the season that emphasizes alcohol. From Thanksgiving toasts to Christmas cocktails, it’s impossible to deny the role drinking plays at this time of year. So is it too Grinch-like to point out the health issues of holiday drinking?”
For most, having these “spirits” won’t be an issue, yet it is also a time when some people are more likely to drink beyond their limits than at other times of the year. Some people will experience adverse consequences that range from fights to falls to traffic crashes. I don’t want to take the fun out of holiday parties or gatherings, but as the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism (NIH) states, we want to avoid our holiday toasts from turning tragic.
The NIH recommends that Before You Celebrate — Plan Ahead. “Of course, we don’t intend to harm anyone when we celebrate during the holiday season. Yet, violence and traffic fatalities associated with alcohol misuse persist, and myths about drinking live on — even though scientific studies have documented how alcohol affects the brain and body. Because individuals differ, the specific effects of alcohol on an individual will vary. But certain facts are clear — there’s no way to make good decisions when you are intoxicated, and there’s no way to sober up faster. So, this holiday season, do not underestimate the effects of alcohol. Don’t believe you can beat them, or they may beat you. Think before you drink.”
Here are some tips to keep in mind if you host a holiday gathering:
Offer a variety of alcohol-free drinks — water, juices, sparkling sodas. Alcohol-free drinks help counteract the dehydrating effects of alcohol. Also, the other fluids may slow the rate of alcohol absorption into the body and reduce the peak alcohol concentration in the blood. They also provide your guests with alternatives to alcohol.
Provide a variety of healthy foods and snacks. Food can slow the absorption of alcohol and reduce the peak level of alcohol in the body by about one-third. Food can also minimize stomach irritation and gastrointestinal distress the following day.
Help your guests get home safely — use designated drivers and taxis. Anyone getting behind the wheel of a car should not have ingested any alcohol.
If you are a parent, understand the underage drinking laws — and set a good example.
SkywoodRecovery.com reminds us that “alcohol-related traffic fatalities rise significantly during the holidays. The Wall Street Journal reports that during certain holidays alcohol-related driving deaths can cause up to 50 to 59 percent of all traffic deaths. The National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism reports that two to three times as many people die on Christmas and New Year’s in alcohol-related accidents than during comparable periods throughout the rest of the year. An alcohol-impaired driver is involved in 40 percent of traffic fatalities during these holidays.”
The NIH shared these tips and tricks to help us stay safe and sober. For those who can drink responsibly, here are a few tips for staying safe during the holiday drinking season:
Drink on a full stomach.
Alcohol will absorb into your bloodstream more slowly if you’ve eaten before you drink.
Decide beforehand how much you’re going to drink.
Pick the number of drinks you want, or decide not to drink, before you begin drinking. Stick to this number. Enlist the help of a friend or family member if it will be a challenge for you to stop.
Know what you’re drinking.
Know what, and how much, alcohol is in any mixed beverage you consume.
Pace yourself.
Have no more than one drink per hour. A standard drink amounts to about 12 ounces of beer, five ounces of wine, or 1.5 ounces of 80-proof liquor. Alternate alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks.
Have a plan to get home safely.
Look up public transit routes, have the Uber/Lyft app on your phone, or ask a non-drinking friend to take you home. Have a backup plan in case the first plan doesn’t work out.
If you’d rather not drink or know you have a problem with alcohol, you can stay sober but still enjoy the holidays. Try these tips to help get through the season sober:
Find a non-alcoholic beverage.
Bring some with you if you’re not sure if a non-alcoholic option will be available. This gives you something to drink and an easy reason to reject offers of other, alcoholic, beverages.
Prepare a reason for why you aren’t drinking.
You can give as many or as few details as you like.
Find allies.
Ask a sober friend, a trusted family member, or a peer in recovery to come with you to an event. Have someone you can call if the pressure to drink feels overwhelming.
Ask for ingredients.
Alcohol appears in surprising places during the holidays. Before you accidentally eat liquor-infused desserts or have an alcoholic glass of punch, ask what’s in it.
Be choosy about which events you attend.
You don’t have to go to every event you’re invited to. Choose the ones you’ll enjoy and the ones where you won’t be encouraged to drink.
Take care of yourself.
Eat well, get enough sleep, attend therapy and support group meetings and otherwise keep yourself healthy and composed. You’ll be happier and find you’re better able to say no when you need to.
You can have a safe and sober holiday. You can enjoy your time with friends and family and create new, non-alcohol based traditions.
Ashley Loeb Blassingame, an addiction treatment expert, states, “…the choice of how to think about holiday drinking depends entirely on your goals. How do you want to feel during the holidays? (rested, tired, happy, depressed, productive, calm, chaotic, connected, isolated, etc.) and how does alcohol fit into your description—does it enhance or detract from how you want to feel? Ask yourself if the use of alcohol brings you closer to people or farther away? If health, happiness, and connection with others is your goal, do you think alcohol helps to achieve that goal? If it doesn’t—and if reaching for that third glass of eggnog on Christmas Eve isn’t serving your needs—reset.”
Here are some resources on the topic that you may find helpful:
