Stacy Hurley

What does it mean to get into the holiday spirit? Some may say by listening to holiday music, shopping for gifts, wrapping gifts, baking cookies ... I am sure you have a list. For others, getting into the “Holiday Spirit,” involves drinking. As a matter of fact, when I researched the term, that is exactly what came up – best booze lists, cocktail recipes and spirits for holiday entertaining. So, according to Lambeth Hochwald from psycom.net, “‘Tis the season that emphasizes alcohol. From Thanksgiving toasts to Christmas cocktails, it’s impossible to deny the role drinking plays at this time of year. So is it too Grinch-like to point out the health issues of holiday drinking?”

For most, having these “spirits” won’t be an issue, yet it is also a time when some people are more likely to drink beyond their limits than at other times of the year. Some people will experience adverse consequences that range from fights to falls to traffic crashes. I don’t want to take the fun out of holiday parties or gatherings, but as the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism (NIH) states, we want to avoid our holiday toasts from turning tragic.


