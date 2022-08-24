The last several weeks I have been thinking about and talking about patience — having patience, being patient, using patience, waiting patiently — but what does this mean? I took a poll online to see how others described the word “patient/patience” and below is what people posted.
Calm and objective; Depends on whether you’re in a hurry, on time, or running late; Patience is compassion without complaint. It’s compromise of your time for the benefit of the situation; Keeping quiet and not criticizing. According to the Merriam-Webster Dictionary, patient means bearing pains or trials calmly or without complaint, steadfast despite opposition, difficulty, or adversity. Patience is the capacity to accept or tolerate delay, trouble, or suffering without getting angry or upset; the capacity, habit, or fact of being patient.
According to Neel Burton, M.D. from psychologytoday.com, “The opposite of patience is, of course, impatience, which can be defined as the inability or disinclination to endure perceived imperfection. Impatience is a rejection of the present moment on the grounds that it is marred and ought to be replaced by some more ideal imagined future. It is a rejection of the way things are, a rejection of reality.”
Wow, I don’t know about you, but I find that to be a powerful sentence. We are literally rejecting our own reality when we are impatient. We are rejecting the present moment. This is the exact opposite of mindfulness.
I agree with Dr. Burton wholeheartedly that “Today more than ever, patience is a forgotten virtue. Our individualistic and materialistic society values ambition and action (or, at least, activity) above all else, whereas patience involves a withdrawal and withholding of the self. And things are only getting worse.” He shares that in one study the researchers found that half of internet users gave up on a video if it did not start after 10 seconds, and those with the fastest connections gave up the easiest. This research concluded “that technological progress is actually eroding our patience.”
So why do we all find it so frustrating to wait for a video, to stand in line, to want everything at our fingertips and on demand? Dr. Burton has a lot to say about this and one thing he shares is that when you are impatient in line you are simply saying to yourself that your time is more valuable than everyone else’s in line and that your goal is more worthwhile than all these other people that you don’t know anything about. How selfish can we be? And my goodness what are we teaching the next generation.
I myself must constantly be reminded that I need to be patient. Even God tells us to “be still.” Our impatience has given way to anxiety, which sometimes breeds fear and confusion. Practicing patience is about delayed gratification, trusting the process and is a decision-making problem. The good news is that even though being patient may go against our human instincts, it can be learned and nurtured. The more we practice patience, the less agitated and happier we will be.
Melanie Lopes, MFT on her website, https://www.melanielopesmft.com/ states, “The key is to find a balance between practicing patience and using impatience to spring you into action when it’s appropriate. This involves being thoughtful and intentional with your decisions — being able to slow down and discern when it’s best to practice patience and when it’s best to follow your urge to walk away or take another path. This starts with taking a closer look at impatience and developing a better understanding of when and why it shows up so you can recognize it as early as possible, before you act on it.”
Melanie believes that once your impatience is triggered and you feel uncomfortable, you then have a choice – immediately act or slow down and figure out your next step. She recommends that you take a moment to pause, step back and acknowledge what is happening, then look at your options and weigh the consequences. You want to continually modify your expectations and transform your mindset.
The last several articles I read seem to disagree that patience is a virtue, but what they are saying is that patience does not equal inaction. At some point a decision for a plan of action must take place. There must be a decision made, so be sure to act, commit, put in the work, but also be able to persist and persevere. Remember “The day you plant the seed is not the day you eat the fruit” but have a plan for when the fruit is ripe and ready to eat!
“Patience keeps us grounded and rational. Patience lets us be loving and forgiving. Patience gives us hope, faith and willingness. Patience also gives us the ability to be in the present. And patience makes us empathetic, compassionate and tolerant towards each other. Is it a virtue? Yeah.” Felix Kim, quora.com.
