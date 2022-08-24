Stacy Hurley

The last several weeks I have been thinking about and talking about patience — having patience, being patient, using patience, waiting patiently — but what does this mean? I took a poll online to see how others described the word “patient/patience” and below is what people posted.

Calm and objective; Depends on whether you’re in a hurry, on time, or running late; Patience is compassion without complaint. It’s compromise of your time for the benefit of the situation; Keeping quiet and not criticizing. According to the Merriam-Webster Dictionary, patient means bearing pains or trials calmly or without complaint, steadfast despite opposition, difficulty, or adversity. Patience is the capacity to accept or tolerate delay, trouble, or suffering without getting angry or upset; the capacity, habit, or fact of being patient.

