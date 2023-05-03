This weekend I had the huge honor and privilege of being the officiant at my cousin’s wedding. A few months ago I got a cute little box in the mail, and I opened it. To my surprise it had a candle in it with a message and a little piece of paper that stated “Stacy, It would mean the world to us and be an honor for you to marry us. Would you be our officiant? Love, M & C.” It caught me off guard, so it took me a few minutes to process it and then I started crying.
In researching the topic of love and marriage and creating the ceremony, it got me thinking that this might be a suitable time to write about what love is. Most of us know that 50% of marriages end in divorce. How come? According to www.wf-lawyers.com/divorce-statistics-and-facts, (This information was recalculated based on newly released divorce figures from the CDC for the year 2019. The true figures are likely higher, as the release only includes data from forty-four reporting states):
- Every 42 seconds, there is one divorce in America, That equates to 86 divorces per hour, 2,046 divorces per day, 14,364 divorces per week, and 746,971 divorces per year.
- Every 16 seconds, there is a marriage in the U.S. That equates to 230 marriages per hour, 38,762 marriages per week and 2,015,603 per year.
- There are nearly three divorces in the time it takes for a couple to recite their wedding vows (2 minutes).
- More than 172 divorces occur during your typical romantic comedy movie (2 hours).
- 430 divorces happen during the average wedding reception (5 hours).
- There are 5,975,768 divorces over the course of an average first marriage that ends in divorce (8 years).
- Over a 40-year period, 67 percent of first marriages terminate.
- Among all Americans 18 years of age or older, whether they have been married or not, 25 percent have gone through a marital split.
- Fifteen percent of adult women in the United States are divorced or separated today, compared with less than one percent in 1920.
- The average first marriage that ends in divorce lasts about 8 years.
These numbers make me sad. Every wedding day, two starry eyed lovers make vows to each other and supposedly make a lifelong commitment. What happens after the wedding, after the honeymoon, after the rose-colored glasses grow dim? In business, if you break a contract, you can be sued, you may even get jail time depending on the situation. In marriage, we just seem to say oh well, it did not work out and keep it moving, but we never fully think about the consequences of these actions. Of course as human beings, we are resilient, but as a therapist, I see so much grief, loss, and estranged families. I see trauma caused from dysfunction and secrets and it truly makes me sad. Divorce is usually at the forefront of this.
This weekend, I got to be truly present as my cousins shared their best day ever. They asked that I keep my speech short, classy, and family-friendly, and politely asked me to leave out stories that were unflattering to either of them. So I had to redline stories about previous flings ... drugs or alcohol ... encounters with the police … You get the idea.
They stated that the most remarkable moment in life is when you meet the person who gives you peace, joy and makes you feel complete. The person who makes the world a beautiful and magical place. The person with whom you share a bond so special that it transcends normal relationships and becomes something so pure and so wonderful that you can’t imagine spending another day of your life without them. For my cousins, that happened almost three years ago.
In 2020, they met through Tinder, yes, you heard that correctly...they met through Tinder. Hey, no judgment, there was a pandemic going on! On their first date, they talked for several hours. He asked her specific vetting questions like, “what temperature do you like it in the house?” He knew she was special when she answered the questions as he would.
My cousin believes that his bride is an angel sent to him by his father Skip and someone who his mother Shirley prayed he would find. His bride shared that her parents love him. Her mom said “I love you” to him and her mom and stepdad think he is perfect for her.
They are best friends, and their family and friends can see how deeply these two care for and love one another. We saw that they take their relationships seriously, as evidenced by the length of time they have had committed friendships. Proverbs 17:17 states, “A friend loves at all times.”
Now … As a third-party spectator to their developing love, it is extremely clear that the two of them represent a perfect pairing because each of them complements the other so well. They balance one another, and while each of them are tremendous individuals on their own, together they are even better. They are better together, as a team, a unit, and partners in crime. This union was destined and is what God has been putting together years in the making … through walking parallel journeys throughout their lives, being so nearby in the same cities and career paths and ultimately meeting when God intended, that is what lead us to the weekend and being able to witness their commitment to one another in front of those they love most.
Marriage is truly a magical gift. As Mark Twain noted, “Marriage makes of two fractional lives a whole, and it gives to two purposeless lives a work […] it gives to two questioning natures a reason for living, and something to live for; it will give a new gladness to the sunshine, a new fragrance to the flowers, a new beauty to the earth, a new mystery to life.”
This moment in time was truly a cause for joyous celebration for we gathered to witness not only the beginning of a new marriage, but also the beginning of a new family with my cousin’s two beautiful daughters and his bride’s Bonus children that she loves as if they were her own.
As the Bible reminds us in 1 Corinthians 13, “Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. It is not rude, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs. Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth. It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, and always perseveres. Love never fails.”
I will remember and cherish the ceremony, for this weekend, with love, we forever bound my cousin and his bride together.
It is easy to see that they “love” each other. But what is love? Love is a common word. We use it in many different ways. We say, “I love you,” to the person we care about most in the world, but we also say, “I love chocolate.” Certainly, we don’t love our significant other the same way that we love chocolate. Yet, we have no better words to express ourselves. So what is love, really?
As we heard in 1 Corinthians 13, love is patient, kind, and forgiving among many other things.
Love means being all these things, and notice that it is not about a feeling. Most people, when thinking about love, think about the emotion – the romance of falling in love and the desire to share every moment, and learn everything about this other person. We think of the kind of love we see in movies that usually end with a wedding.
But love is far more than an emotion. Emotions are fleeting. They are here one moment and gone the next. Anyone who has been married longer than a day knows that the feeling of love comes and goes. Marriage is not easy because true love is more than a feeling; it’s a choice.
If you want your marriage to be strong and to last, you must choose every day to love the other. If you choose to do this, your marriage will be one of the most fulfilling, rewarding, and fruitful parts of your entire life.
Each day you must choose to love each other by putting each other’s desires ahead of your own. This feeling of the wedding day will fade in time, and in those moments, they both must choose to love.
Marriage is more than a simple exchanging of rings or combining of material assets.
Rather, it is an indescribably powerful shared commitment. Marriage is one of life’s greatest gifts, and it is a blessing to make these promises with your soulmate. As you hold onto one another, you will find deeper levels of joy, happiness, and peace together. Marriage should be the foundation upon which you build the rest of your lives and, despite any adversity, will always be there to sustain you. Even if your marriage is struggling, you can get help, step back and start anew, but you must choose love and be committed to the process.
There was a tremendous amount of love radiating throughout their space this weekend. The joy they will find as they pursue their shared lives will fuel them to face head-on the challenges they’ll encounter on this Earth. On their journeys together, they are summoned to keep their spouse in the space of highest priority in their heart. In marriage you should learn to work together, to laugh together, and to love together…Not getting caught up in worldly things that will draw you apart. Instead, you should focus on your shared devotion and turn inward. As their relationship strengthens, they will find that they have come to share a remarkable love; a love that is both abundantly given and freely accepted.
I found this marriage advice while planning this ceremony. Romance is fun, but true love is something far more. It is a desire to love each other for life and that is what we celebrated this weekend. A good marriage must be created. From the Art of Marriage, by Wilferd A. Peterson:
- In marriage, the “little” things are the important things.
- It is never too old to hold hands.
- It is remembering to say, “I love you” at least once a day.
- It is never going to sleep angry.
- It is standing together and facing the world.
- It is speaking words of appreciation and demonstrating gratitude in thoughtful ways.
- It is having the capacity to forgive and forget.
- It is giving each other an atmosphere in which each can grow.
- It is a common search for the good and the beautiful.
- It is not only marrying the right person –
it is being the right partner
I encouraged them and now I encourage all of you, always treat yourselves and each other with respect and remind yourselves often of what brought you together with your spouse, partner, boy/girlfriend. I challenged them and now I challenge you to give the highest priority to the tenderness, gentleness, and kindness that marriage deserves. When frustration and difficulty assail your marriage – as they do to every relationship at one time or another – focus on what still seems right between you, not only the part that seems wrong.
This way, when clouds of trouble hide the sun in your lives and you lose sight of it for a moment, you can remember that the sun is still there. And if each of you will take responsibility for the quality of your life together, it will be marked by abundance and happiness.
My cousin, his bride and their two daughters completed the sand ceremony where the combining of sands truly symbolized the melding of their two souls and their new blended family. Sand means a lot to both of them. Sunsets on the beach, with their toes in the sand, will be a great reminder of their everlasting union.
Each of them held a vessel of sand. They allowed this sand to represent their life: every thought that’s ever crossed their mind, and every word that’s ever crossed their lips; all of their victories, and all of their failures; all of their joys, and all of their sorrows. Every grain of sand is another moment, either a moment that has been or a moment that is yet to be.
They tilted their vessels forward and poured sand into the vessel of marriage. They watched as the grains of sand mixed together, forming one structure. They had their two spirits come together to form one singular entity. Now combined, the sands may never again be separated. Their lives, like the sand, have become all the grander for the involvement of the other. Their spirits are so intertwined that they may never again be truly torn asunder. As you move forth in life, keep your partner close to the heart, recognizing that they are an integral part of your being.
