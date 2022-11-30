Stacy Hurley

STACY HURLEY

The holidays (whatever you celebrate) can be joy-filled and exciting, but for others it can be exhausting and emotionally draining, it can be especially overwhelming for those with already existing mental health issues. We are constantly bombarded with holiday songs, movies that portray the “perfect” Christmas and we are told the holidays are a time of “good cheer” and “peace, comfort and hope”, but we must remember that not everyone feels that way, it may even be you.

Of course no one wants to be “Scrooge” or “The Grinch” during the holidays, but there are many studies that show that it is TOTALLY NORMAL to feel blue at Christmas time. A NAMI study showed that 64% of people with mental illness report holidays make their conditions worse. The priorygroup.com states, “Mental health issues at Christmas affect more of us than you might think. A survey from YouGov found that a quarter of people say that Christmas makes their mental health worse, while a survey from the Mental Health Foundation found that 54% of people were worried about the mental health of someone they know at Christmas.”


