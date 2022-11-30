The holidays (whatever you celebrate) can be joy-filled and exciting, but for others it can be exhausting and emotionally draining, it can be especially overwhelming for those with already existing mental health issues. We are constantly bombarded with holiday songs, movies that portray the “perfect” Christmas and we are told the holidays are a time of “good cheer” and “peace, comfort and hope”, but we must remember that not everyone feels that way, it may even be you.
Of course no one wants to be “Scrooge” or “The Grinch” during the holidays, but there are many studies that show that it is TOTALLY NORMAL to feel blue at Christmas time. A NAMI study showed that 64% of people with mental illness report holidays make their conditions worse. The priorygroup.com states, “Mental health issues at Christmas affect more of us than you might think. A survey from YouGov found that a quarter of people say that Christmas makes their mental health worse, while a survey from the Mental Health Foundation found that 54% of people were worried about the mental health of someone they know at Christmas.”
Mcleanhospital.org states, “According to the American Psychological Association, 38% of people surveyed said their stress increased during the holiday season, which can lead to physical illness, depression, anxiety, and substance misuse. The reasons given: lack of time, financial pressure, gift-giving, and family gatherings.To make matters worse, the National Alliance on Mental Illness noted that 64% of individuals living with a mental illness felt that their conditions worsened around the holidays.”
The pressures from social media, family, TV (stay away from the Hallmark Channel), and commercialism is enough to make even the strongest go weak. I believe that we have gotten away from what the true meaning of the holiday is – to help others in need, share a meal or simply reach out with a card, call or text. It is not about “Black Friday” deals and getting more stuff. I know I personally need to get rid of stuff…and the change in time, getting darker earlier, the cold weather…it all just seems to affect me. I try to look past the commercialism and look at the “Christ” in Christmas. I don’t just mean go to Christmas Mass or for Christmas Service, I mean to show Christ to others through your actions. I know that this can be difficult when you are struggling yourself, but it has always worked for me and it continues to work for me. When I look outside myself and give to others, I ultimately feel the Spirit of Christmas!
Mind.org.uk shares, “Whether or not Christmas is part of your life, your mental health might be affected by it happening around you. It’s a time of year that often puts extra pressure on us and can affect our mental health in lots of different ways. For example, if you:
- feel alone or left out because everyone else seems happy when you’re not
- wish you didn’t have to deal with Christmas or find it stressful because of other events in your life
- feel frustrated by other people’s views of a ‘perfect’ Christmas, if these feel different to your experiences
- want to celebrate with someone who’s struggling
The festive period could affect your mental health in other ways too. For example:
- Your mental health problem might make it hard for you to spend Christmas how you want.
- Difficult and stressful experiences at Christmas could make your mental health worse.
- Enjoying Christmas might also affect your mental health, for example if it triggers hypomania or mania.
- It can be harder to access services that normally help you. Some of these services may be closed during the Christmas period.
- Your experiences of last Christmas, may affect how you feel about this Christmas.
- If you celebrate other religious festivals or holidays, you may feel overlooked if it feels like Christmas is given special attention.
- New Year may also feel like a hard time, if it makes you look back at difficult memories or worry about anything in the coming year.”
If any of these things feel true for you, don’t worry because there are things that you can do that might help. First, we need to remember that the holidays are different for everyone, and we need to accept and respect that. I have learned not to ask certain questions like, “did you have a great Christmas?”, “what did Santa bring you?” but rather asking them how they are doing/feeling and how they are coping. According to Boris MacKey from rehab4addiction.co.uk “Reducing the stigma behind mental health is a great step forward for everyone, creating a safe space is more important than a ‘perfect’ Christmas.”
According to Kathi Cameron from activebeat.com, and advancedpsychiatryassociates.com, here are some simple tips for a less stressful holiday season. 1. Get enough sleep, anything between 7-9 hours. 2. Eat your vegetables, with all the sugary goodies around, your body will need some! 3. Go for a walk or get some other exercise. I know that I need this one for myself. 4. Just say “NO”. Establishing these boundaries for yourself is the best thing for sure. I have practiced this a lot this year. My “FOMO” (fear of missing out) has reduced for the better. 5. Avoid setting the standard of perfection and learn to accept imperfection. When we look for the “perfect” holiday experience based on unrealistic expectations, we are not living mindfully and enjoying each moment as they come. Consequently, disappointment, resentment and regret are sure to follow. 6. Set a budget. Giving yourself a spending limit or maybe plan to only give DIY gifts, or get everything from a secondhand store, make the plan your own. 7. Schedule downtime for yourself. Practice Relaxation…Baking cookies, filling out Christmas cards, decorating, shopping, wrapping…can all be exhausting, so be sure to give yourself some self-care. 8. It is okay to give yourself permission to avoid or skip the holidays and focus on what truly matters. 9. Carefully watch your mood. Staying in tune with your feelings can help keep your symptoms of any mental health problems less severe. Know what makes you happy and ensure you make those things a part of your daily routine. Don’t be afraid to ask for help. Reaching out for help during the holidays is one of the best things you can do if you’re struggling with your mental health. It’s effective to speak with a person you trust, like a friend, family member or your therapist, about your current feelings. You’ll discover that feeling down or stressed during the holiday season is normal, and you can discuss tools to overcome the negative feelings. 10. Lastly, shower others with kindness…give in other ways. As Kathi Cameron states, “The most meaningful gifts are the gifts of time and attention. Giving experiences may be more beneficial than giving things. Moreover, giving to those less fortunate is a great way of helping our neighbors while benefiting from health benefits that comes with giving. Remember, the spirit of giving isn’t about how much we spend but how much of ourselves we give to others.”
In closing, I want to wish everyone a restful and mindful holiday season. Take this opportunity to share in positive memories, enjoy new fun times, create new holiday rituals/traditions and LIVE IN THE MOMENT on your terms. Merry Christmas!
If you or someone you know could benefit from therapy, we have openings for new clients at The Kargman Center, https://www.kargmancenter.org/ Just give us a call at 443-499-2340 or call our office at 1-800-518-0118.
