Happy 4th of July Hons

The Baltimore Hon Hive is a regular presence in the Independence Day Parade.

 Contributed by Stacy Hurley

What will you be doing this Weekend?

If you grew up in Dundalk or the surrounding areas, you know what this weekend is. People start talking about the music lineup and what day they will plant their chair in the field weeks ahead of time. Of course over the years (decades now), the Dundalk Heritage Fair has changed and unfortunately it has gotten a little smaller… But that has never stopped the community engagement or the nostalgia that comes with attending. To top it off, we have one of the best, biggest, and oldest Fourth of July parades to close off the weekend. We definitely need to thank all of the community volunteers and sponsors that make these events happen every year.


  

Be sure to check out my Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/askstacyssw) and the online version of the article for resources on the topic (https://www.dundalkeagle.com/opinion/ask_stacy/)

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.