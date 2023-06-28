If you grew up in Dundalk or the surrounding areas, you know what this weekend is. People start talking about the music lineup and what day they will plant their chair in the field weeks ahead of time. Of course over the years (decades now), the Dundalk Heritage Fair has changed and unfortunately it has gotten a little smaller… But that has never stopped the community engagement or the nostalgia that comes with attending. To top it off, we have one of the best, biggest, and oldest Fourth of July parades to close off the weekend. We definitely need to thank all of the community volunteers and sponsors that make these events happen every year.
My earliest memory is at about age 8 or 9. I was a “Pioneer Girl” (Generic version of The Girl Scouts) living in Armistead Gardens at the time, and my troop got to march in the parade. My family has pictures somewhere of me in my uniform with sash and badges. I can still feel that excitement every time I am now in the parade with the Baltimore Hon Hive! I thank Baltimore’s Best Hon 2009, Blaze Char, for starting that tradition for us hons, and we continue it. There is nothing like decorating a car, float, or trailer in honor of the holiday that celebrates our freedom and then waving to all the observers along the way. I find that there is something truly magical is seeing the smiles of everyone as we pass by.
I have literally cleared my calendar in honor of this yearly festival as I like to go all three days. I drink some beer, sing some karaoke, and talk with old friends while listening to great music. There is nothing like a corn dog or fried dough to complete that childlike nostalgia. There are always two great stages of music and reserving a spot is part of the tradition. (That happens on the parade route as well). I even do a little shopping. When growing up, I remember the rides and there were two huge tents of DIY artists and crafters, so many things to see. Even though that is limited now, I always make it a priority to buy a thing or two to support our local vendors.
I guess I feel like for one weekend of the year, we are all on equal terms, laughing, eating and reminiscing. Celebrating our freedom is a common denominator that no one can deny no matter your political views. It is a coming together of young and old for some holiday fun.
I am not sure why I am so nostalgic, maybe because I turned 50 this year, maybe because as I get older, I don’t want to forget certain things about the past, or it could simply be because I was the “Most Spirited” for the Class of 1990 at DHS…LOL. (That is what some of my friends might say.)
Whatever the reason, I hope that our little town continues to have this celebration and that we continue to pass down the importance of community and collective unity. That does not mean that we can’t have different views or perspectives, it means that despite them, we are still a coterie that thrives.
Hope to see you there! Happy 4th of July!
Here are some resources on the history of DUNDALK.
