As I traveled to Florida last week, it got me thinking about the concept of Faith. What is it and how do we use it? Some people may say they don’t have faith, but as Greg Laurie states, “Everyone has a measure of faith. Now, their faith may not be in God, but they do have faith in something. They might have faith in themselves, which will be disappointing. Or maybe they have faith in a political system, which will be even more disappointing.” So, let’s consider all the things in which we put our faith.
We sit on chairs because we have faith that they will hold our weight. We drive vehicles because we have faith in our abilities (or the driver’s) and we have faith that the vehicle is able to get us from point A to point B safely. We drive over bridges because we have faith that they will be strong enough to hold us as we cross. Flying in a plane last week I had to put faith in the pilot who was flying the plane, the mechanics who worked on the plane, etc. You get the idea.
We put our faith in people, places, and things every day without blinking an eye. We did not see the pilot pass his pilot license; we did not see the carpenter make the chair; we did not see the architect build the bridge, yet we have faith in the pilot, the chair and the bridge. Why then is it so difficult to have faith in other areas? The word faithful is even in most wedding vows. Why? Because we have faith that the person we are marrying, will be faithful to only us.
Let’s look at the definition of Faith. Most people understand that Faith means believing in things you can’t see, feel, or touch, right? As Carrie Lowrance from Crosswalk.com states, “Faith. It’s a word we hear thrown around all the time. Keep the faith. Walking in faith. Having faith. So what is faith? Faith has several different definitions. 1. Complete trust or confidence in someone or something; 2. Strong belief in God or in the doctrines of a religion, based on spiritual apprehension rather than truth; 3. A system of religious belief; 4. A firmly held belief or theory. Living in faith and not by sight means that you are willing to go into the unknown.”
According to GotQuestions.com, “…the Bible contains a clear definition of faith in Hebrews 11:1: “Now faith is the assurance of things hoped for, the conviction of things not seen.” Simply put, the biblical definition of faith is “trusting in something you cannot explicitly prove. This definition of faith contains two aspects: intellectual assent and trust. Intellectual assent is believing something to be true. Trust is actually relying on the fact that the something is true. A chair is often used to help illustrate this. Intellectual assent is recognizing that a chair is a chair and agreeing that it is designed to support a person who sits on it. Trust is actually sitting in the chair. Understanding these two aspects of faith is crucial.”
You may be asking, “What the heck am I reading.” So let’s look at the concept of “intellectual assent.” According to Jack Kelley from gracethrufaith.com, “…intellectual assent is a decision made in our head that lacks the commitment of our heart. There are lots of things people believe in theory, but wouldn’t entrust their life to. For example, people might agree that a bridge made of rope and planks appears to be strong enough to allow them to cross a deep chasm, but until they’re willing to step on the bridge and walk across it’s only intellectual assent.”
As I researched this topic, it became apparent that the word “faith” is used interchangeably with words like “trust” and “believe”. The word faith is a noun, so we can’t faith something, we have to HAVE faith in something. Your faith should never be a “blind faith”. Our intellectual assent means that before we can believe or have faith in ANYTHING, we must have some kind of proof and evidence that points to its existence or reality. One of the definitions for “faith” in Webster’s Dictionary is a: “firm belief in something for which there is no proof.”
Steve Shirley from jesusalive.cc says “…our faith is not “blind!” NO ONE is going to “believe” in something, or place their “faith” in something for which there is no evidence or proof! Once we have “intellectual assent,” “believing” and “faith” can follow. Now, rightly or wrongly, here is how I see “believing” and “faith” working together.” For example, when I was flying in the plane my “intellectual assent” (evidence of the plane, seeing the pilot). Then I “believed” (the pilot was licensed and capable to actually navigate through the air and get me to my destination). Finally, when I combine my “intellectual assent” with “believing” and “steps out in faith” (I walk onto the plane and take my seat without fear). Think about all the ways that you “take a leap of faith” in your everyday life and evaluate whether you just believe it in your head or do you also believe it in your heart?
Steve Shirley states, ““Stepping out in faith” is a term I think most of us have heard, and I believe it works well to describe “faith.” When we “step out in faith” we “HAVE” faith (noun). But, it seems to me that “actions” precede faith over and over in the Bible, and “believing” is that “action” (remember that believing is “a verb is a word, it’s an action word”).” My challenge to you, whether you believe in God or religion or not, is that you at least evaluate your heart and your mind as you take inventory of where your faith lies, and whether your actions show what you believe.
“Real faith…is belief plus action. Faith does things. If you have real faith, you will do something with it.” –Greg Laurie from Harvest.org
Here are some additional resources on the topic you may find helpful:
