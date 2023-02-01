Stacy Hurley

STACY HURLEY

As I traveled to Florida last week, it got me thinking about the concept of Faith. What is it and how do we use it? Some people may say they don’t have faith, but as Greg Laurie states, “Everyone has a measure of faith. Now, their faith may not be in God, but they do have faith in something. They might have faith in themselves, which will be disappointing. Or maybe they have faith in a political system, which will be even more disappointing.” So, let’s consider all the things in which we put our faith.

We sit on chairs because we have faith that they will hold our weight. We drive vehicles because we have faith in our abilities (or the driver’s) and we have faith that the vehicle is able to get us from point A to point B safely. We drive over bridges because we have faith that they will be strong enough to hold us as we cross. Flying in a plane last week I had to put faith in the pilot who was flying the plane, the mechanics who worked on the plane, etc. You get the idea.


