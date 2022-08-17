Question: Dear Stacy, my family has had a great summer where we slept in, had lazy summer days, were spontaneous with activities and just had an overall great time. I always find the transition back to school to be very stressful and chaotic, so needless to say, my anxiety is kicking in. My question is, what do you recommend we do to get ourselves back into the “scheduled days” of back to school?
-Preparing in Parkville
Answer: Dear Preparing in Parkville, great question. I am no longer in school, AND I myself find it hard to get back into the “regular” scheduled days that fall, and winter bring. Summer is such a great escape and gives us freedom in our time that many days I don’t even look at a calendar or a watch! But as soon as the end of August hits, it seems my calendar/schedule goes into overdrive. For myself, I try to go to bed earlier and get up earlier; I pull out the planner and list all activities, appointments, obligations and go back to carrying it with me. I do need to get better with sustaining healthy eating and keeping up my activity level, since I tend to hibernate when winter comes, so I have to be more intentional in that area. I also bring back my To Do Lists. I don’t overwhelm myself, but list maybe 3-4 things I can do each day — I have learned, however, that if I don’t get to something, just simply move it, or eliminate it.
I love seeing the back-to-school commercials, especially when they play “…it’s the most wonderful time of the year…”. It always makes me laugh, but I can only imagine how parents must feel. They are ready for a break from summer and are ready for more structured days for their kids.
Board certified pediatrician Dr. JJ Levenstein, MD, FAAP gives these great tips:
1. Ease back into scheduled days. To ease the transition, about a week or two before (Which is NOW!!!) the first day of school, start their bedtime routine about 10 minutes earlier each night and wake them up 10 minutes earlier each morning, every day, until they’re back on track. Discourage TV and encourage board games, puzzles, and reading before bed. Offer meals at more regular times during the day.
2. Get back to healthy eating. Start integrating healthier items into your snacks and meals, and stock your freezer with healthy options for breakfast — Ziplock’s with chunks of frozen fruit for smoothies, quesadillas cooked, cut and frozen, and breakfast burritos. Stock your pantry with nuts, dried fruit, healthy whole grain crackers and your fridge with low sugar yogurts, low fat cheeses, and healthy proteins. Freeze a few healthy meals in the event you run late and want to keep the family on track (and avoid the fast-food trap).
3. Anticipate and address your child’s anxiety and manage your own. Have a few school mates over before school starts so socially your child eases back in…and chat up your own positive experiences about school. Try not to let your anxiety project onto your child(ren). (I got resources on that too, if you need them!)
4. Review the student handbook. (You can do this with older children, so they know school expectations). Know policies and procedures, and dress code, and shop accordingly. This is a great tool to teach children of all ages how to prepare for these expectations.
5. Health. Make sure annual physical exams are done, forms filled out, vaccines are up to date, and any meds/forms for sports, or meds at school are filled and ready. Place all in a folder, ready to go. Make copies of your child’s forms and vaccine record in case they are lost.
6. Buy supplies early. (Take advantage this week. The Shop Maryland Tax-Free week returns on Aug. 14-20). Check with your school(s) to see the unique supplies that are needed for your child’s grade. Fill and organize your child’s backpack with them, decide where it should be kept for pickup in the morning. (Should be the same place every day!)
7. Bring out the fall clothes. Make repairs, adjust hems, polish shoes, and clean all and organize. Toss outgrown clothing and organize a couple of drawers for school clothing only. Have your child put together a few outfits and fold them together in that drawer.
8. Carve out a study area. This spot needs to be free of clutter, distraction, or media. Stock it with school supplies, a good light, and even earplugs or headphones to minimize noise. (My favorite store, 5 Below, has such fun things to make the space spectacular!)
9. Make a test run to the school or be sure to participate in a back-to-school tour or parent/family night. Especially if it’s a new school — plan your route and an alternate. Visit school with your child, map out the classroom, gym, bathrooms, cubbies, lockers, etc...then your child can navigate day 1 with more confidence.
10. Lastly and maybe most importantly, start a school year calendar. Fill in dates for field trips, school events, family obligations, vacations, sports, and activity practices. Knowing what is coming up is essential for the family to stay organized and plan some free time. I recommend a dry erase board where you write it out each month or simply use a large calendar that ALL family members can locate and review.
Always remember what Rita Templeton from sheknows.com has learned over the years “Listen, nailing a back-to-school routine is an imperfect science for even the most put-together parents (which is decidedly not me). Don’t beat yourself up if you don’t get to every single step in a reasonable amount of time, or if you find yourself still struggling in the mornings for a while. But as I’ve learned year after year of getting kids ready for school, consistency — and a whole lot of patience — will pay off … and spare at least some of your sanity in the process.”
Here are some resources on the topic:
