Happy August everyone! I can’t believe that summer is coming to an end. I have been off for two weeks and during that time I was asking myself, “What’s in a vacation”? What does “vacation” really mean? We even have the term “staycation” thanks to the pandemic. What are the expectations involved? What are the parameters? I remember as a child having to draft an essay on “What I did over the summer.” This is the staple writing prompt at the beginning of every new school year. It was so exciting to share all the fun and exciting things I did with my teacher and the class. Do adults do that around the water cooler in the office? Or is it “what happens on vacation, stays on vacation?” I am not sure why such random ideas or questions pop into my head, but it is certainly fun to explore them.
According to Wikipedia.org, “A vacation (American English) or holiday (British English) is either a leave of absence from a regular job or an instance of leisure travel away from home. People often take a vacation during specific holiday observances or for specific festivals or celebrations. Vacations are often spent with friends or family. Vacations may include a specific trip or journey, usually for the purpose of recreation or tourism. In the United Kingdom, vacation once specifically referred to the long summer break taken by the law courts and then later the term was applied to universities. William the Conqueror from Normandy introduced the custom where it facilitated the grape harvest. In the past, many upper-class families moved to a summer home for part of the year, leaving their usual home vacant. Family vacation refers to recreation taken together by the family. Family vacation can be ritual—for example, annually around the same time—or it can be a one-time event. It can involve travel to a far-flung spot or, for families on a tight budget, a stay-at-home staycation. Some examples of favorite family vacations might include family cruises, trips to popular theme parks, ski vacations, beach vacations, food vacations or similar types of family trips. Research on the effects of vacations on health, well-being and work performance started in the 1990s. The first meta-analysis on the effects of vacations was published in 2009. A 2013 literature review on the health and wellness benefits of travel experiences revealed beneficial effects of vacationing. More recent studies report on the positive effects of vacations as both a passive recovery process due to removal from job stress and as the active pursuit of relaxing, pleasurable and physical activities.” Sheeew…okay, whatever way you vacation, know that it is needed in your life and has benefits that far out way stepping outside your budget once or twice. Even if you just get away for a weekend or two.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.