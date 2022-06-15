Question: Dear Stacy, I feel like I am spinning out of control. Watching the news and social media and seeing/hearing all the negative things that are happening in our world, makes me feel so sad, anxious, and angry all at the same time. Dealing with my own personal and family issues while also trying to keep everything afloat financially, makes me feel drained of joy and like I have no energy. How do I get my “Mojo” back?
Thanks, Need My Mojo Back
Answer: Dear Need My Mojo Back, I absolutely understand and can relate to how you feel. I constantly have to remind myself not to allow the news and social media to dictate my mood or my life. It can be so hard not to get sucked into the negativity that seems to surround us. The main advice that I could give you is that you have to find the joy and happiness inside yourself and be able to block out the noise that tells you otherwise. If we continue to wait for society, family, or friends, etc. to give us happiness, we will all be waiting a long time.
What is “mojo” and how DO we get it back? Many of you may think of Austin Powers when he loses his mojo, but really it is much more than what he says it is! “Mojo is that positive spirit toward what we are doing now that starts from the inside and radiates to the outside, writes Marshall Goldsmith. It’s that sense others get about us that comes from the harmony between what we feel about what we are doing and what we show on the outside. It’s about two simple goals: loving what you do and showing it.” I know this is easier said than done, trust me, I do, but the days that I live in the moment, and find my joy in the smallest things, are the best days.
When you look at Goldsmith’s book, he writes that there are 4 simple ingredients to combine together to get your Mojo back and to make it great. 1. Your Identity, who you think you are and how you perceive yourself. 2. Achievement, what have you done lately? 3. Reputation, what do other people think you are? And 4. Acceptance, what can you change and what is beyond your control? Goldsmith even shares how he feels that we kill our own Mojo, by committing several serious mistakes. Over-committing; Waiting for the Facts to Change; Looking for logic in all the wrong places; Bashing the Boss; Refusing to change because of “Sunk Costs”; and lastly, Confusing the mode you’re in. Check them out here: (https://www.leadershipnow.com/leadingblog/2010/04/whats_killing_your_mojo.html)
You may know other definitions of Mojo as a supernatural skill or luck, others say it is personal magnetism or charm. Still others like Odessa Permian Football say, “”Mojo” is magic, magical ability, and the power to get things done. “Mojo” first appeared in the 1920s in the southern United States from the Gullah word “moco” (magic), Gullah being Creole spoken by some groups of African-Americans. The ultimate root of “mojo” was the word “moco’o,” which means “shaman or medicine man” in the African language Fulani. “Mojo” spread first into mainstream Black English and then general usage primarily through the popularity of jazz and blues music. Muddy Waters got his ‘Mojo working’ and Jim Morrison of the Doors called for ‘Mojo Risin’.”
Surprisingly when you Google “How do I get my Mojo back?” a plethora of resources appear. One article gives you 15 ways to get your Mojo back and it says that when you feel happy and full of energy and you are in the zone, that feeling is your “mojo”. “When you are in the zone and you have your mojo, you will drive yourself forward and ensure your own success.”
Another article 4 SIMPLE LIFE HACKS FOR GETTING YOUR MOJO BACK BASED ON THE NEUROSCIENCE OF MOTIVATION talks about the science of motivation (“mojo”) and how simply changing your words, can change your mind. 24 Surefire Ways to Get Your Mojo Back starts with the advice to Stop Whining. Something we all need to stop doing.
“Now, we all have our good days and bad days, but what many people are experiencing as a direct result of the pandemic, is a severe loss in mojo. As you can imagine, this is a serious issue as we all need our mojo to run our business, lead our teams, serve our clients, and take care of our family and ourselves. Now you know what your mojo is, the question is, “how can you get it back if you lose it?” (https://1accountsonline.co.uk/2021/06/15/15-ways-to-get-your-mojo-back/)
As Marelisa Fabrega writes, “Only you know what’s best for you. Trust your inner voice. Paying attention to your authentic needs and listening to your inner wisdom is one of the best ways to get your mojo back.”
Additional resources
https://www.everywoman.com/my-development/learning-areas/articles/4-simple-life-hacks-getting-your-mojo-back-based-neuroscience
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FOLoFXMn2vs — How to get your mojo back | Phil Anthony M | TEDxHSG
