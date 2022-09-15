Stacy Hurley

STACY HURLEY

STACY

HURLEY

Happy September — back to school, pumpkin spiced latte drinking, getting ready for fall home décor, decorating for Halloween too early month! I hope that this writing finds you all well and getting back into the swing of structured schedules and early rising. I don’t know about you, but the days changing from summer to fall are bittersweet for me. I love the cooler breezes, but I don’t like the time change and that it gets darker sooner, but life goes on. I wanted to share a topic that a reader sent me an article about. It is not something we readily talk about, our EQ. I decided that since I can’t unpack it all in one column, this will be a 4-part series. As listed in HelpGuide.org by Authors: Jeanne Segal, Ph.D., Melinda Smith, M.A., Lawrence Robinson, and Jennifer Shubin, there are four key skills to developing your EQ and improving your ability to connect with others and manage your emotions. 1. Self-management; 2. Self-awareness; 3. Social awareness; and 4. Relationship management.

We all know about our IQ (Intelligence Quotient — An intelligence quotient is a total score derived from a set of standardized tests or subtests designed to assess human intelligence) and you may have been evaluated professionally or just done a brief self-scoring assessment online, but do you know what your EQ is? According to Jessica Holmes from the Quickbooks blog, “EQ stands for emotional quotient or emotional intelligence. It determines an individual’s ability to identify emotions, both their own and that of others. It is a common belief that people with a high EQ make better leaders, because of their ability to understand and connect with those around them. People that have an elevated level of emotional intelligence often do well in leadership roles and display excellent teamwork abilities. They are able to perceive the emotions of others and often have strong empathy, usually resulting in good self-awareness and social skills.”

Be sure to check out my Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/askstacyssw) and the online version of the article for resources on the topic (https://www.dundalkeagle.com/opinion/ask_stacy/). You can send questions to askstacyssw@gmail.com. (Please indicate “Advice Column” in your note.) You can also ask questions and get direct answers from me on social media. All information sent remains confidential.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.