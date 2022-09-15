Happy September — back to school, pumpkin spiced latte drinking, getting ready for fall home décor, decorating for Halloween too early month! I hope that this writing finds you all well and getting back into the swing of structured schedules and early rising. I don’t know about you, but the days changing from summer to fall are bittersweet for me. I love the cooler breezes, but I don’t like the time change and that it gets darker sooner, but life goes on. I wanted to share a topic that a reader sent me an article about. It is not something we readily talk about, our EQ. I decided that since I can’t unpack it all in one column, this will be a 4-part series. As listed in HelpGuide.org by Authors: Jeanne Segal, Ph.D., Melinda Smith, M.A., Lawrence Robinson, and Jennifer Shubin, there are four key skills to developing your EQ and improving your ability to connect with others and manage your emotions. 1. Self-management; 2. Self-awareness; 3. Social awareness; and 4. Relationship management.
We all know about our IQ (Intelligence Quotient — An intelligence quotient is a total score derived from a set of standardized tests or subtests designed to assess human intelligence) and you may have been evaluated professionally or just done a brief self-scoring assessment online, but do you know what your EQ is? According to Jessica Holmes from the Quickbooks blog, “EQ stands for emotional quotient or emotional intelligence. It determines an individual’s ability to identify emotions, both their own and that of others. It is a common belief that people with a high EQ make better leaders, because of their ability to understand and connect with those around them. People that have an elevated level of emotional intelligence often do well in leadership roles and display excellent teamwork abilities. They are able to perceive the emotions of others and often have strong empathy, usually resulting in good self-awareness and social skills.”
I have a book or two about it (that I never finished reading and probably can’t find right now), so I decided to take an Emotional Intelligence Test from PsychologyToday.com. I actually paid for my full results which is sixteen pages. The results are enlightening, and my overall EQ is 126, in the 96% percentile. What does that mean? Well in a nutshell, from the two parts; a self-report portion and an ability portion, it seems that score is fairly good. It tells me that I am “quite capable of understanding and dealing with emotions.” Sheeew ... since I am a Social Worker/Therapist, I am glad it came out that way ... But it does say that I need to improve my depth of understanding. It also told me that “Controlling your impulses can be a challenge for you sometimes. You won’t always consider the full consequences of your actions before doing something, which could hurt you or those around you.” Wait … to whom have they been talking? This is the part of me I must be in denial over. It also said, “There are aspects of your personality that you can still develop and evolve. You still have room to grow as a person.” We all have room to grow as a person!
I won’t bore you with any more details, but I will say that this was so worth it. The report gives you the areas you need to improve in and gives you advice on how to do that. Now there are some other FREE assessments, but they do not go into as much detail. I will share them at the end.
The article my reader sent me was “5 ways to measure emotional intelligence” from the Baltimore Sun by Jeff Haden, but you can read it online here from inc.com. As Jeff states, “Research shows developing greater emotional intelligence can lead to higher performance and pay, as well as better professional and personal relationships.” The major difference is that IQ has always been looked at by your natural born ability as where EQ (Emotional Intelligence) can be developed and groomed over time.
So how do you improve your EQ? Let’s take a look. Easily enough the first step is to be aware of it. Read about it, research it and then take an assessment to give you an idea of where you might have scored. Take the time to understand your own emotions. Many times, we can’t always describe them, but it is a necessary step on your Emotional Intelligence journey. As Jessica states, “When the opportunity presents itself, ask those around you for their perspective towards an event or subject matter. Be more observant and aware of your surroundings in day-to-day life.”
We all know that we need to re-evaluate ourselves in this ever-changing society we live in. My encouragement to you, my readers, is that you take a look at your own EQ, challenge it each day and practice something new so that you can grow into a more emotionally intelligent human. Remember there is a distinct difference to learning about EQ and applying it! Check out these resources to get started! Be sure to read Part 2 next week!
Here are some resources that you may find helpful:
