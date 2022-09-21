Stacy Hurley

STACY HURLEY

STACY

HURLEY

Continuing our dialogue on Emotional Intelligence, this week we will look at what it means to be Self-Aware. I will continue to use HelpGuide.org by Authors: Jeanne Segal, Ph.D., Melinda Smith, M.A., Lawrence Robinson, and Jennifer Shubin, to guide our series discussion. “Emotional intelligence is commonly defined by four attributes: 1. Self-management — You’re able to control impulsive feelings and behaviors, manage your emotions in healthy ways, take initiative, follow through on commitments, and adapt to changing circumstances. 2. Self-awareness — You recognize your own emotions and how they affect your thoughts and behavior. You know your strengths and weaknesses and have self-confidence.”

As I mentioned in part 1, my EQ test results showed that I need to improve “controlling my impulsive feelings and behaviors.” For part 2, my self-awareness seems to be pretty good, but I will admit that denial tends to seep in when trying to recognize and acknowledge how my emotions honestly affect my thoughts and behavior. I don’t always like to admit that, but I know that I can totally talk myself out of doing what I need to do, I can totally talk myself into feeling sick if I want to avoid something, you get the idea. Our mind is a powerful tool and when it comes to regulating our emotions so that we have more positive thoughts and behaviors, the task can be exhausting. “But being able to connect to your emotions—having a moment-to-moment connection with your changing emotional experience—is the key to understanding how emotion influences your thoughts and actions.” The more you practice the better you get.

Be sure to check out my Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/askstacyssw) and the online version of the article for resources on the topic (https://www.dundalkeagle.com/opinion/ask_stacy/). You can send questions to askstacyssw@gmail.com. (Please indicate “Advice Column” in your note.) You can also ask questions and get direct answers from me on social media. All information sent remains confidential.

Be sure to check out my Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/askstacyssw) and the online version of the article for resources on the topic (https://www.dundalkeagle.com/opinion/ask_stacy/). You can send questions to askstacyssw@gmail.com. (Please indicate “Advice Column” in your note.) You can also ask questions and get direct answers from me on social media. All information sent remains confidential.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.