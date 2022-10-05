We have come to the end of our series on Emotional Intelligence, Part 4: Relationship Management. HelpGuide.org defines Relationship Management as knowing how to develop and maintain good relationships, communicating clearly, inspiring and influencing others, working well in a team, and managing conflict. In my own experience, I believe that this may be the hardest skill (step in the process) since relationship management encompasses every aspect of emotional intelligence, including all the aspects of healthy communication.
According to authors Jeanne Segal, Ph.D., Melinda Smith, M.A., Lawrence Robinson, and Jennifer Shubin from HelpGuide.org, relationship management is all about the process of working well with others. “Working well with others is a process that begins with emotional awareness and your ability to recognize and understand what other people are experiencing. Once emotional awareness is in play, you can effectively develop additional social/emotional skills that will make your relationships more effective, fruitful, and fulfilling.” But that is easier said than done.
Statistics show that in the United States, 50% of marriages end in divorce and one of the top five causes is lack of communication and conflict. Why is this? The research shows that we need to continually be self-aware in understanding our emotions and practicing how to control them. When we do, we are better able to express how we feel and understand how others are feeling. This allows us to communicate more effectively and forge stronger relationships, both at work and in our personal lives. For example,
1. “Become aware of how effectively you use nonverbal communication. It’s impossible to avoid sending nonverbal messages to others about what you think and feel. The many muscles in the face, especially those around the eyes, nose, mouth, and forehead, help you to wordlessly convey your own emotions as well as read other peoples’ emotional intent. The emotional part of your brain is always on—and even if you ignore its messages—others won’t. Recognizing the nonverbal messages that you send to others can play a huge part in improving your relationships.”
2. “Use humor and play to relieve stress. Humor, laughter, and play are natural antidotes to stress. They lessen your burdens and help you keep things in perspective. Laughter brings your nervous system into balance, reducing stress, calming you down, sharpening your mind and making you more empathic.”
3. “Learn to see conflict as an opportunity to grow closer to others. Conflict and disagreements are inevitable in human relationships. Two people can’t possibly have the same needs, opinions, and expectations at all times. However, that needn’t be a bad thing. Resolving conflict in healthy, constructive ways can strengthen trust between people. When conflict isn’t perceived as threatening or punishing, it fosters freedom, creativity, and safety in relationships.” Authors: Jeanne Segal, Ph.D., Melinda Smith, M.A., Lawrence Robinson, and Jennifer Shubin from HelpGuide.org.
Once again, looking at my own EQ test results from Psychtests.com, is helpful in assessing my own relationship management. Here is how I scored in the following areas. There are other categories, but these seem to fit the most with relationship management.
Problem-solving 94/100 – In general, I face my problems rather than avoiding them and proactively search for solutions. I am surprised by this score, because I know I procrastinate and need improvement here.
Conflict management knowledge 93/100 – In general, I am able to recognize the best approach to resolve conflict situations. My results state that in virtually all cases, I chose the most effective response to deal with conflicts. This is good to know, but now I need to apply this skill in real life!
Empathy 70/100 – In general, I can uncover and understand the motive behind other people’s behavior. This allows for less misreading of people and allows me to better connect with others. It says that I am relatively empathic and occasionally have trouble doing so, but don’t we all?
Adaptable social skills 96/100 – This means that I have the ability to alter my social approach to fit the situation and adjust my behavioral responses to others. This means I am able to self-monitor and regulate my behavior based on what is the most appropriate for the social context I find myself in. I do agree with this one as my friends have always told me how compromising I can be and that I make people feel comfortable. This is important for me, especially as the Aquarian cup bearer, but I know I must keep this in check, so that it is not out of obligation or detriment to my own well-being.
Conflict resolution behavior 88/100 – Unlike conflict management knowledge, this assesses whether I recognize the proper resolution strategy and how I would actually respond. As a high scorer, it says that I can resolve conflict in a manner that benefits all parties involved.
The last two categories fall under “Ego Maturity.” This “refers to a group of traits that encompass emotional maturity – a level in which a person is fully comfortable with whom he or she is. While this may be shaped by life experiences, as emotional intelligence develops and expands so too will our ego mature.” My Assertiveness was assessed at 76/100 – which surprises me as I feel I can be overly assertive, so I would have thought I would have scored higher. This refers to my ability to stand up for myself. It says that I am able to speak up for myself even in potentially intimidating situations or with people who have strong personalities. Lastly, my Flexibility was assessed at 80/100 – again, I am surprised by this score as I claim to be flexible in all areas of my life. This assesses the degree to which I am open-minded and willing to meet others halfway. High scorers are accommodating and open to differences in opinion.
These last two areas have really opened my eyes to show that we can never stop growing, changing, or developing ourselves. My results show that I am capable of being assertive on most occasions, but I am not completely comfortable making my own needs heard. And it says that I strive to act independently, based on my own feelings and desires, but occasionally I will either turn to others for input, or let them dictate what I should do, despite my wishes.
The question is, What’s next? How do I take these results and apply them in my own emotional intelligence journey? As the old adage says, “Practice makes perfect”! I know I can never be perfect as none of us can, but I certainly should continue to practice each and every day with each new interaction. I may not always get it right and I may have to apologize or step back, but ultimately, if I want my relationships to bloom likes flowers in a garden, I must nurture them, feed them, and water them otherwise they will wither and fade away.
I wish you all the best as you explore your skills in your own emotional intelligence journey!
