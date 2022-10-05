Stacy Hurley

We have come to the end of our series on Emotional Intelligence, Part 4: Relationship Management. HelpGuide.org defines Relationship Management as knowing how to develop and maintain good relationships, communicating clearly, inspiring and influencing others, working well in a team, and managing conflict. In my own experience, I believe that this may be the hardest skill (step in the process) since relationship management encompasses every aspect of emotional intelligence, including all the aspects of healthy communication.

According to authors Jeanne Segal, Ph.D., Melinda Smith, M.A., Lawrence Robinson, and Jennifer Shubin from HelpGuide.org, relationship management is all about the process of working well with others. “Working well with others is a process that begins with emotional awareness and your ability to recognize and understand what other people are experiencing. Once emotional awareness is in play, you can effectively develop additional social/emotional skills that will make your relationships more effective, fruitful, and fulfilling.” But that is easier said than done.

