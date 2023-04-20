Stacy Hurley

STACY HURLEY

I don’t know about you, but sometimes I feel like my relationships are so complicated. Most of the time, we overthink things instead of talking them through. Gary Chapman wrote the book “The 5 Love Languages: The Secret to Love That Lasts”. This book could change your relationships for the better and I hope it does. You can take a quick quiz to give you an idea of what your preferred love language is. Now, I don’t want you to think that I am minimalizing what love is and the hard work and commitment it takes, but this is a great place to start a very important conversation.

We hate to admit it, but men and woman are very different. We communicate differently, we process things differently and we perceive things differently and that is okay. Being in healthy relationships takes patience, understanding and the desire to constantly improve ourselves. This applies to all relationships in your life including the parent-child relationship.


