Question: Dear Stacy, why is it so hard to love when we are hurting? Isn’t LOVE the greatest gift of all? Can light & darkness co-mingle? Do we not strive to love others when we are hurt because we feel like we are not good enough to be loved ourselves? Are we constantly living in a victimized mindset? Why is it so hard to think and act in love to continue the daily process of growing in love? Shouldn’t we love unconditionally those who are struggling? I know this may seem like a weird topic, but without going into details about my family situation (where I am feeling unloved and no one is forgiving each other), how can we give more understanding, less contention, forgive each other and love unconditionally? Doesn’t true, intimate love have no fear?
—Seeking Love in Lansdowne
Answer: Dear Seeking Love in Lansdowne, wow, this is a very deep question that I may not be able to fully address or answer here, but I will try. We often hear “love hurts” and there are songs about it, but should love hurt? All your questions and points are valid. I found articles that touch on the issue, and I will do my best to decipher them in a way that could help your situation.
I am sorry that you are currently feeling unloved and unforgiven. Those feelings can be very painful. Sometimes the emotional pain is harder to deal with than physical pain. This is because emotional/social pain can be relived, whereas physical pain only lasts in the moment. We also hear that we tend to hurt the ones that are closest to us and that we love, so your dilemma is a valid one.
Without knowing your family situation specifically, I can only give you some general advice. I am going to remind you as I remind my clients that you can only control your own emotions, thoughts, and behaviors when it comes to dealing with your family issues/relationships. Most likely will have to be the bigger person who shows the unconditional love and forgives even if none of this is offered to you in return.
Many times, especially in families, we allow this hurt to linger and we ruminate on it and make it our personal narrative. This does not have to be the case for you. Forgiveness is not for the other person; it is for you. Unconditional love does not come over night and we must practice it every day. So you are right, you must step out of your victimized mindset, decide to forgive, and move forward. Research shows that writing letters to those who have hurt us, is a great tool for cathartic release of these negative feelings, even if you never send the letters.
When you dig deep you realize that when we are discussing love, forgiveness, or mindset, we really are talking about our spirituality in a sense. No matter what belief system you may have, spirituality is the quality of being concerned with the human spirit or soul as opposed to material or physical things. So, “Loving others can be extremely difficult at times. A common phrase to refer to those people that we consistently find ourselves challenged to love is “extra grace required” people. But even people we generally like can sometimes be difficult to love. Another reason it can be difficult for us to love others is that we sometimes misunderstand what true love is. We tend to think of love as primarily an emotional response. The problem is that we cannot always control our emotions. We can certainly control what we do because of the emotions, but too often the emotions themselves just happen. But the kind of love God calls us to have for others is the same kind that He has for us. It is agape love, the essence of which is sacrifice. God’s love for us is a sacrificial love, the kind that sent Him to the cross for our sins. He didn’t save us because we were lovable; He saved us because His love caused Him to sacrifice Himself for us. Do we love others enough to sacrifice for them, even when they are not lovable? Loving others is a matter of the will and the volition, not the emotions. Loving others is difficult because they are human, and we are human. But in this difficulty, we come to better appreciate the quality of God’s love for us. And when we love others in spite of their lack of lovability, God’s Spirit shines through…” From https://www.gotquestions.org/loving-others.html
Giving true intimate, unconditional, agape love makes us vulnerable. Loving in all relationships means you are willing to take risks and that you are inevitably giving a piece of yourself away which you may not get back. Loving someone and expecting to be loved in return is a risk some are weary of. Unfortunately, we cannot choose our families, and we may not always like them, but learning to love them is based on unconditional commitment and respect. If they are not willing to give that in return, then you may have to distance yourself from them to work on your healing. Fae Marie Esperas from InspiringTips.com gives some invaluable feedback in the article Why is it so Painful to be In Love? Love Isn’t Supposed to Hurt.
According to Pragito Dove, from huffpost.com, “Love itself does not hurt. It is growth that hurts, the ego that stings. Here are six keys to help you face this challenge and keep your heart open, so that you can have the abundance of love that you want and deserve.
1. Understand The Real Problem: The real problem is the mind. Fear lives in the mind, and the mind wants you to hang on to a situation that is known and comfortable for you.
2. Practice Gratitude: A gratitude practice is of tremendous help with all matters of the heart.
3. Surround Yourself With Loving Friends and Family: … it’s important to keep your heart open to receiving love and support from friends and family. Life doesn’t always seem fair, but love is always there, available for us; we just have to be open to receiving it. Be careful not to expect support from people who have nothing to give or who do not wish you well. Avoid them and focus on the people you know do love you. Sometimes a professional counselor can be just the right fit if family and friends are too overwhelmed with their own lives.
4. Take Responsibility for How You Interpret Your Situation: Bring loving awareness to yourself and be careful not to judge yourself or compare yourself with others. You have a choice between experiencing resentment, pain and suffering or love, peace, and joy. It all depends on your interpretation of the situation. Do you perceive yourself as a victim? Or can you accept the situation — which doesn’t mean you have to like it — for what it is and receive the blessing that is often revealed later on.
5. Watch the Mind: For the mind, love is a dangerous path. The mind will advise you to avoid love, but this is even more dangerous, because love is the central core of our lives. A life without love is a life that is withered and dried up.
6. Always Choose Love: Always choose love because even though there is pain, to suffer in love is not to suffer in vain; it takes you to higher levels of consciousness. There is a positive, creative outcome for you. If you choose the mind, you will also suffer, but it will be useless suffering with an unproductive outcome. Life will be dull, and you will become neurotic from lack of love. To be afraid of love and to be afraid of the growing pains of love is to remain enclosed in a dark cell.
The transformation we all go through is from control of the mind to vulnerability of the heart, and the agony can be deep. But you cannot have ecstasy without going through agony. If the gold wants to be purified, it has to pass through fire.” In her blog Purifying Fire: Burning Away Our Impurities, Tiffany Aurora states, “Gold is purified in only one way: with fire. And we’re not talking an outward brush with the flames. Purification comes from being plunged into the heart of the fire — the place where fire is harshest and turns blue — and being kept there until that which is being purified loses any resemblance to what it once was.”
I hope this helps you in your journey as you blaze a trail of healing.
