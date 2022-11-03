Stacy Hurley

Question: Dear Stacy, why is it so hard to love when we are hurting? Isn’t LOVE the greatest gift of all? Can light & darkness co-mingle? Do we not strive to love others when we are hurt because we feel like we are not good enough to be loved ourselves? Are we constantly living in a victimized mindset? Why is it so hard to think and act in love to continue the daily process of growing in love? Shouldn’t we love unconditionally those who are struggling? I know this may seem like a weird topic, but without going into details about my family situation (where I am feeling unloved and no one is forgiving each other), how can we give more understanding, less contention, forgive each other and love unconditionally? Doesn’t true, intimate love have no fear?

—Seeking Love in Lansdowne

