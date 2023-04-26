Stacy Hurley

STACY HURLEY

Workplace Retaliation vs. Psychological Safety – What can you do?

Question: Dear Stacy, I have had a series of inappropriate and unprofessional incidents happen at my place of employment. I have had no choice but to report them and now I feel that my administrators/supervisors/colleagues are retaliating against me. I love the work that I do and consider myself a hard worker and an empathic employee who enjoys helping others. However, my physical health, my mental health and my overall peace of mind are being affected. I no longer feel psychologically or physically safe. Sometimes it seems surreal that these things have been allowed to happen with no repercussion and I am truly at a loss for what needs to happen next. What would you do in this situation? –Feeling Bulldozed in Baltimore


Be sure to check out my Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/askstacyssw) and the online version of the article for resources on the topic (https://www.dundalkeagle.com/opinion/ask_stacy/)

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.