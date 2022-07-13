Question: Dear Stacy, I am missing my ex best friends. My husband and I were like peas in a pod with them. They got us, they understood us and we always had a ton of fun together. We had a falling out almost three years ago because of something that I did and said at a get together that truly embarrassed my friends. I have been doing a lot of soul searching and I take full responsibility for it. I have been wanting to apologize to them and their kids for some time, but I am not sure if they will accept it. I miss them terribly and want them back in my life. What do you recommend?
— Sorry in Silver Spring
Answer: Dear Sorry in Silver Spring, thanks for reaching out. As the song says “Breaking up is hard to do”, but even more so can be “making up” after a falling out. Why is it so hard to forgive and forget? According to Anthony C. Lopez Ph.D. in an article from PsychologyToday.com, “Forgiveness is difficult in part because evolution has endowed us with the psychological motivation to avoid being exploited by others, and one of the easiest ways to prevent exploitation is to hit back or simply avoid the exploiter.”
Dr. Lopez also shared in his article that “Jeni Burnette and colleagues argue that forgiveness is contingent upon information about the relationship value of the wrongdoer and the probability that the wrongdoer will harm us again in the future. Burnette and her team find that the combination of these two elements goes a long way to determine whether individuals and groups are likely to forgive transgressions, which also explains why a simple apology from others is frequently insufficient to leave us gushing with forgiveness.”
Simply stated, we have to weigh our options, the value of the relationship, and the possibility that we could be hurt again — is the friendship worth fighting for?
One of my go-to therapeutic tools is letter writing. As humans we sometimes do better to write down our thoughts and ideas and what we want to say. We can rewrite, edit and repeat. The letter helps for two reasons. One, it gives a clear script to work from so that when you become emotional talking with them you can stay focused. Second, it is a cathartic tool for both you and your friend to reflect on. My other suggestion is that no apology or confrontation this severe should be done over social media or text, they must be done face to face having a heart to heart conversation. The ultimate goal is to talk it out. No matter the outcome, at least you both looked at each other and expressed your feelings in a healthy assertive way.
Most of the resources I found gave the following tips: 1. Just like YOU are, make the first step. Sometimes you have to take the leap of faith to move forward even when you are unsure of the results. 2. Schedule a time to meet up in person. Be sure you choose somewhere that is private and quiet. 3. Once you do meet up, be sure to address the issue right away. No reason to beat around the bush, get right to the point of your meeting. 4. Own up to your faults. Don’t expect the other person to own up to theirs, but hopefully during the conversation that will happen. 5. Be patient, keep your expectations in check and decide how you are both going to move forward.
It is paramount to remember that if you both decide to move forward with your friendship that you go slowly with your rebuilding. Be sure not to make the same mistakes. An apology is only that without following it up with a change in your behavior. Lastly, and most significantly, not all friendships can be restored, so know when it may be time to let go.
Here are some resources on the topic
Make-up or Break-up? 4 Steps to Repairing a Friendship — https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ixDgcgAJ06s
https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/blog/evolutionary-politics/201904/why-is-forgiveness-so-difficult#:~:text=Forgiveness%20is%20difficult%20in%20part,or%20simply%20avoid%20the%20exploiter
https://whatsyourgrief.com/what-happened-to-best-friends-forever-grieving-the-loss-of-a-living-friend/
