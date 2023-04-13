Being on a cruise ship for the last eight days with a variety of nationalities has reinforced my belief that the reality of the world is that we are all people. We may speak different languages, have different traditions and cultural aspects, but in general we are people who want to have fun and experience new things. My challenge to you as we move into the summer months is that we explore another culture, another language. We should ask questions of someone who is from another country, another nationality, someone different from our own culture. We so often watch the news or hear other news sources, and it seems that the “world” wants us to be against each other, to hate each other, but in fact we do not, nor do we want to.

Over 5,500 people from all around the world shared the MSC Seascape Cruise ship. We ate together, we swam together, and we even frustratingly waited together for the slow elevators… We danced, we sang, we dressed up and we celebrated our vacations enjoying the beauty of the ocean and the countries we visited (Bahamas, Puerto Rico & Dominican Republic). I share this not to gloat about my vacation which my parents so generously shared with me for my 50th Birthday, but to say that even in our everyday lives, we can learn from each other, from those who are different from ourselves. Even if we don’t speak their language, we have amazing apps like Google Translate to help us get to know each other. I had the opportunity to practice my little bit of Spanish (Hablo un poco de espanol) with several amazing people that I met, and I am richer for it. (But I mainly used Google Translate.)


