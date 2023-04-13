The reality of the world is that we are all people. We may speak different languages, have different traditions and cultural aspects, but in general we are people who want to have fun and experience new things.
The reality of the world is that we are all people. We may speak different languages, have different traditions and cultural aspects, but in general we are people who want to have fun and experience new things.
Contributed by Stacy Hurley
The author’s parents took her on a vacation cruise to celebrate Stacy’s “quintastic” birthday this year. Here they are in San Juan, Puerto Rico’s capital city.
Being on a cruise ship for the last eight days with a variety of nationalities has reinforced my belief that the reality of the world is that we are all people. We may speak different languages, have different traditions and cultural aspects, but in general we are people who want to have fun and experience new things. My challenge to you as we move into the summer months is that we explore another culture, another language. We should ask questions of someone who is from another country, another nationality, someone different from our own culture. We so often watch the news or hear other news sources, and it seems that the “world” wants us to be against each other, to hate each other, but in fact we do not, nor do we want to.
Over 5,500 people from all around the world shared the MSC Seascape Cruise ship. We ate together, we swam together, and we even frustratingly waited together for the slow elevators… We danced, we sang, we dressed up and we celebrated our vacations enjoying the beauty of the ocean and the countries we visited (Bahamas, Puerto Rico & Dominican Republic). I share this not to gloat about my vacation which my parents so generously shared with me for my 50th Birthday, but to say that even in our everyday lives, we can learn from each other, from those who are different from ourselves. Even if we don’t speak their language, we have amazing apps like Google Translate to help us get to know each other. I had the opportunity to practice my little bit of Spanish (Hablo un poco de espanol) with several amazing people that I met, and I am richer for it. (But I mainly used Google Translate.)
According to northeastern.edu, “In many ways, our world is more interconnected than ever before—evidenced, in part, by the amount of international travel that takes place each year. According to the United Nations World Tourism Organization (WTO), more than 1.5 billion people traveled internationally in 2019, fueled by improved air connectivity and relatively low airline prices. What’s more, that number is expected to grow by four percent… and the effects of this level of interconnectivity extend beyond travel. In the past several decades, multinational corporations have come to generate revenue that exceeds the GDP of multiple nations, allowing these organizations to exert remarkable influence over international politics. Technological innovation and the proliferation of social media have further connected global audiences in ways that were before impossible. And the advent of the 24-hour news cycle has made it possible to know what is happening virtually anywhere, in near real-time.”
Whether you travel, are on social media or play interactive games online, I am sure you have come across a variety of nationalities and different cultures. For some, you may already work in a diverse business environment. This means you are ahead of the interconnectedness game, and good for you.
Jeremy Pollack, Contributor to Forbes.com shares, “Research indicates that diverse workplace teams make better decisions, with better outcomes, more often than non-diverse teams. Research on reducing intergroup prejudice and improving outgroup perceptions can inform organizations on how to build creative initiatives toward inclusivity and better intercultural relationships. One key approach, spanning several fields of social science, is Contact Theory, which suggests that meaningful contact with people of different groups can diminish prejudice and intergroup anxiety. In fact, recent studies indicate that positive intergroup exposure may increase psychological compatibility and connection, perceptions of commonality, cross-cultural empathy, shared humanity, and several other psychological benefits that promote better relationships between members of human social groups.”
Contact Theory is basically saying that interconnectedness can affect our everyday lives in a variety of ways. John, one of the founders of La Crisalida Retreats states, “We are connected with other individuals in multiple ways. …interconnectedness matters and how – when we understand how we are all connected – we can make wiser decisions and appreciate ourselves and others more.” So how are we connected? “1. Physically — Our physical wellbeing is determined partly by our physical interaction with others. Our lives are greatly enhanced through intimate relationships with others including physical intimacy. Other forms of physical interaction and interconnection include…our interaction with our physical environment. 2. Emotionally — Have you noticed that emotions are contagious? We look to others for validation of our emotions and your mood can have a direct influence on the mood of others. If we want to have a positive influence on others, if they see an event as negative, we can reframe to help them to also see the upsides. 3. Socially — Humans are dependent on social interaction and for many people our social status is the biggest determinate of our self-worth. Social media exposure and usage has grown exponentially, and celebrity culture has become the norm. For many people, one of their biggest fears is rejection by their peer group. If you wish to understand the behavior of others, you could take a look at who they socialize with and what the values and opinions are of that group. When we are appreciated and accepted by others we tend to blossom. 4. Economically — For most people, how prosperous we feel has a big impact on our sense of wellbeing. When the economy is on the up, we tend to feel financially secure, and we usually purchase more products and services. This is one of the reasons there is an upward spiral and there can be an economic boom. Of course, the opposite is true when the economy is on the down. Nobody is immune to the effects of the economic cycle. 5. Mentally — This form of interconnectedness can be subtle. The forces of the mind and “consciousness” are some of the least well understood, partly because many of the mechanics of the mind involve an unconscious element. Amongst other things, our unconscious mind helps us to run our bodies, it stores our learnings from the past and is the storehouse of our “ego” and personas. 6. Spiritually — Some people believe we come from one “source” and that we are a soul having a physical experience. The existence of the soul has been a topic of debate for centuries and our belief or experiences of spiritual connection can have a deep impact on how connected we feel and how we appreciate our unique human experience.” How can we appreciate more of our interconnectedness? In my personal experience it is impossible to feel lonely or bored when I believe I am part of something bigger than myself. My sense of worth improves, and I become calmer when I feel I have a unique part to play in this experience we call life.
The University of Kansas, Community Toolbox on Cultural Competence states, “Relationships are powerful. Our one-to-one connections with each other are the foundation for change. And building relationships with people from different cultures, often many different cultures, is key in building diverse communities that are powerful enough to achieve significant goals.
Whether you want to make sure your children get a good education, bring quality health care into your communities, or promote economic development, there is a good chance you will need to work with people from several different racial, language, ethnic, or economic groups. And in order to work with people from different cultural groups effectively, you will need to build sturdy and caring relationships based on trust, understanding, and shared goals.
Why? Because trusting relationships are the glue that holds people together as they work on a common problem. As people work on challenging problems, they will have to hang in there together when things get hard. They will have to support each other to stay with an effort, even when it feels discouraging. People will have to resist the efforts of those who use divide-and-conquer techniques--pitting one cultural group against another. Regardless of your racial, ethnic, religious, or socioeconomic group, you will probably need to establish relationships with people whose group you may know very little about. Each one of us is like the hub of a wheel. Each one of us can build relationships and friendships around ourselves that provide us with the necessary strength to achieve community goals. If each person builds a network of diverse and strong relationships, we can come together and solve problems that we have in common.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.