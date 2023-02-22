Question: Dear Stacy, I am currently struggling with some past “friendships” and whether I want to continue to put effort into them. I am always the one texting first and don’t want to feel like I am “begging” people to hang out with me. I am comfortable being on my own and doing things on my own, but I would like to have a few good friends that I can rely on consistently. How do I know when it’s time to call it quits on a “friendship” that is mostly one sided? –Not feeling these one-sided friendships
Answer: Dear Not feeling these one-sided friendships, I can relate on some level. Relationships can be difficult and take effort, but both parties need to be invested in order for them to work and feel balanced. I have found that sometimes friendships have seasons. Sometimes people come into our lives for a reason and for a season, but then they move on or pass through. This is okay and I believe is part of the human experience. You may have to take some time and reflect on what a friendship is to you and what you may want/need out of a friendship. This can better help you navigate who goes and who stays.
In addition, it is a true blessing if you have a few people that remain in your life as constant friends. For me, I have several friends that I have known for over 30 years from high school. I know that I can call them for anything I may need, and they will help me. I also know that we can pick up where we left off even though we don’t talk every day or every week, sometimes we don’t talk for months, but we know we are there. I was recently told by one of them that “life is too short for awesome friends to neglect their awesome friendships!” This is so true and a new goal for me is to work on being a better, more consistent/constant friend. However, I have also learned to let some friendships end or go by the wayside.
I think about relationships in terms of acquaintances and friends. Acquaintances can become friends, but friends can also become acquaintances. I believe that just like other ebbs and flows in life, our relationships have ebbs and flows. According to Kara Mayer Robinson from WebMD.com, “As you change and grow, you may find that old friendships no longer fit. You may drift apart naturally or realize suddenly that you’re in an unhealthy relationship.”
Kara also came up with a helpful list that you can use to re-evaluate the friendships in your life:
“1. You are not a priority. You may notice that your friend doesn’t make an effort to be with you. Maybe they’re hard to reach or don’t seem interested. Sometimes, there’s a temporary reason, …,But if you rarely feel like a priority or if you sense that your friend doesn’t think you’re worth their time, it’s best to move on.
2. You don’t connect at the same level. Friendships work best when both people want the same type of connection. If you want a deep personal connection but your friend can’t or doesn’t want the same thing, the friendship may become stagnant and unsatisfying…
3. You give more than you take. At times, one person may need more than the other. But if a friend is constantly a taker and rarely a giver, it’s not a balanced friendship. If you’re always there for them but they don’t do the same for you, it may be a sign to move on.
4. Your friend is disrespectful or mean. Healthy friendships offer support and affirmation. If your friend doesn’t respect your feelings, it’s an unhealthy relationship. Feeling anxious or negative in your friendship is a sign that it may be best to end it.
5. Your friend is dishonest or holds back information. “Deep connections require trust,” Schmitt says. “And trust requires honesty.” If you can’t rely on your friend to be open or tell the truth, your relationship won’t thrive and may become a source of frustration.
6. You downplay your accomplishments. Some friendships are competitive. But if you hold back from sharing good news to avoid hurting your friend’s feelings, it’s a sign of jealousy. Good friends want you to succeed and are happy for you when you do.”
This list is not exhaustive, but if you can relate, maybe it’s time to end those friendships. The hard part is how to do that? Some friendships/relationships dissolve on their own, but others you may need to talk it through. If you find that one of you is cancelling plans and not reaching out to reschedule, then maybe it’s time to let it go. As Kara states, [Sometimes] “It’s often best to have a conversation about why you’re ending things so both people feel respected and can move on with an understanding of why it didn’t work out. If you had a fight, it may be tempting to leave it at that. But having one last conversation may be a better choice, even if it’s hard to talk about what happened or why the friendship isn’t working for you anymore.”
No matter what avenue you take to end a friendship, remember to always be respectful of the other’s feelings, especially if the break up seems one sided. You can certainly be respectful while also sharing your honest feelings and being firm. You simply tell your friend the reason you are stepping away. This may come as a surprise to them, so be sure to be intentional and polite in how you relay the information.
As Schmitt says, “Not all friend breakups are permanent. Sometimes, friends find their way back to each other in a different season of their lives. The important thing is to remain committed to finding and keeping friendships that are healthy” [and balanced].
Here are some resources on the topic you may find helpful:
