Stacy Hurley

STACY HURLEY

Question: Dear Stacy, I am currently struggling with some past “friendships” and whether I want to continue to put effort into them. I am always the one texting first and don’t want to feel like I am “begging” people to hang out with me. I am comfortable being on my own and doing things on my own, but I would like to have a few good friends that I can rely on consistently. How do I know when it’s time to call it quits on a “friendship” that is mostly one sided? –Not feeling these one-sided friendships

Answer: Dear Not feeling these one-sided friendships, I can relate on some level. Relationships can be difficult and take effort, but both parties need to be invested in order for them to work and feel balanced. I have found that sometimes friendships have seasons. Sometimes people come into our lives for a reason and for a season, but then they move on or pass through. This is okay and I believe is part of the human experience. You may have to take some time and reflect on what a friendship is to you and what you may want/need out of a friendship. This can better help you navigate who goes and who stays.


