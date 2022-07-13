Using aluminum foil to line cookie sheets or to keep a steak hot while you finish getting everything ready to eat are nothing new when it comes to useful household tips. But there are many other ways to use aluminum foil you haven’t heard of — ways that can save you time, money and effort.
Keep the oven clean
When preparing to bake a gorgeous pie, lasagna or another casserole, you can catch all those messy drips before they mess up the oven by laying a sheet or two of aluminum foil over the rack below. Caution: Don’t line the bottom of the oven floor with foil, as that is not safe. But foil on that bottom rack does a great job. Once you remove the baked item, gather up that foil and put it in the trash along with any burned-on mess.
Quick funnel
Need a funnel but don’t have one handy? Fold a piece of aluminum foil to easily make a funnel that will help you accomplish the task without leaking and making a big mess
Scrub the barbecue
If you have ever been tasked with cleaning the barbecue grill, you will know it’s a horrible chore. You can make it a lot easier if you use aluminum foil, though. Scrub the grill with a scrunched-up ball of foil and it will be clean in no time at all!
Sharpen your scissors
Use aluminum foil to sharpen dull scissors. Fold a piece of foil into several layers and start cutting into strips, through all of the layers. Seven or eight passes should do the trick. Can’t get more simple than that.
Mary invites you to visit her at EverydayCheapskate.com, where this column is archived complete with links and resources for all recommended products and services.Mary invites questions and comments at https://www.everydaycheapskate.com/contact/, “Ask Mary.”This column will answer questions of general interest, but letters cannot be answered individually. Mary Hunt is the founder of EverydayCheapskate.com, a frugal living blog, and the author of the book “Debt-Proof Living.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.