Dear Mr. Olszewski,

I was sitting in my living room reading on Monday when I heard the sound of helicopters above my house, sadly, again. I soon learned there had been a shooting at the Dundalk Village Shopping Center in the exact same place where one had occurred barely 3 months earlier, in October. No names have been released so far — not the victim’s, not the suspect’s — who thankfully has been apprehended. I couldn’t find any names involved in the October incident either. Why is that? What is happening?


