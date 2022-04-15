Maryland’s 2022 legislative session has adjourned. This year we have passed legislation on tax reform, public safety and protections for our environment and waterways. I write about these issues and those related to the communities of eastern Baltimore County.
Legislation I Sponsored and Passed
HB 210 — Criminal Trials — Spousal Privilege – Exception
It may sound crazy, but there is a loophole in the law that allows violent criminals to skirt prosecution by forcing women into fake marriages.
The state can compel a person to testify as an adverse witness in a criminal trial. There is an exception to this rule – the state cannot compel a person to testify against their spouse. The purpose of this rule is to prevent overzealous prosecutors from destroying marriages. This rule is defined as the “spousal privilege.”
This rule is exploited, and a trend has emerged – criminal defendants are pressuring witnesses into sham marriages for the purpose of disqualifying the witness.
I sponsored House Bill 210 to close this loophole. I was fortunate that my bill is supported by House of Ruth Maryland, the Maryland Network Against Domestic Violence and the Maryland Coalition Against Sexual Assault. I am happy to report the passage of this bill after three years.
Legislation I Sponsored that Did Not Pass
More than I have experienced in the past eight years, external pressures weighed on the legislature. Legislative calendars were shortened or adjourned to avoid activity in the legislature. It is clear the legislature is trying to stay out of the news. Due to this, many bills that progressed in prior years did not move. Here is a list of things I worked on that did not advance:
HB 265 — Baltimore County – Nuisance Actions – Community Association Standing
There are bad actors who contribute to community blight, crime, or public health issues, such as rats. I sponsored this legislation to empower community associations to act on behalf of communities and individuals in pursuing injunctive action against repeat offenders who create chronic community nuisances and public health violations. Despite the bill advancing last year, leadership did not give this bill a vote.
HB 500 — Dredging on Man-O-War Shoal – Prohibition
State laws regarding natural resources direct the Maryland Department of Natural Resources to find ways to sustain the state’s oyster population. To achieve the goals under these laws, the state has sought a permit to dredge Man O’ War Shoal. The purpose of this dredging would be to supplement oyster populations with the shell retrieved. However, it would destroy our local wildlife habitat.
This program was utilized from 1960 to 2006. It destroyed many wildlife habitats in the upper Chesapeake Bay and did not prove to be a long-term solution. And yet, here we are, again, looking to continue to sustain private industry with the destruction of Baltimore’s wildlife populations.
My bill would prohibit the dredging of Man-O-War Shoal. We should not destroy our natural resources to sustain private industry, especially when it has proven not to be a long-term solution. Leadership did not give this bill a vote.
HB 1356 — Public Schools — Reporting of Sexual Misconduct, Stalking, and Harassment (Report Act of 2022)
Student-organized protests were held at Dundalk High School and Patapsco High School when school administrations failed to act on student reports of sexual assaults and harassment. This led to local news coverage of students who shared their personal stories of violations on school grounds. Baltimore County Public Schools is completely in violation of its own policies and is sweeping these cases under the rug without acting or even taking a documented account of these cases. The problem is so bad that students are walking out in protest.
In the cases of an alleged case of sexual assault or harassment, my legislation would require school administrations to file an administrative report and provide that report to both the student and the parent of the student. This would create a paper trail to be used to hold the school system accountable to its own regulations. Leadership did not give this bill a vote.
Other Positive Legislation that Passed
HB 1468 — Income Tax — Retirement Income Subtraction Modifications and Senior Credit
As crazy as it sounds, the legislature actually cut taxes. Political polls are showing that inflation, the cost of living and escalating taxes have become the number one concern for Americans. Due to this, there is great pressure on legislatures to cut taxes, especially in places where elected officials have continually voted to increase taxes.
Even prior to the coronavirus pandemic, the impact of the cost of living on vulnerable residents has been clear. In response, I have sponsored legislation for several years to completely eliminate the taxation of retirement income. Although we did not pass a full repeal, we did pass a $1,000 tax credit for those 65 and older whose income is under $100,000. Also, taxes were eliminated on diapers, certain dental and healthcare, and pediatric products.
Personally, I know the legislature could do much more to reduce the burden of taxes on Maryland families. However, I see any reduction in taxes as a positive outcome.
SB 585 — Public Safety — Warrants and Absconding
The many outstanding unserved warrants for known violent offenders are a contributor to violent crime. This legislation provides enhanced funding for the service of warrants to ensure that we are taking known violent offenders off the street.
SB 612 — Street Racing, Exhibition Driving, and Noise Abatement — Prohibited Acts, Enforcement, and Penalties
Problems with “exhibition driving” have become a massive problem for our state. This includes the driving of dirt bikes on public roadways disrupting traffic and the obstruction of intersections by drivers for the purpose of burnout competitions.
Senate Bill 612 deals with this problem by putting in place civil and criminal penalties for participants. The bill also puts in place an immediate 12-point penalty on an offender’s drivers license, which would result in an immediate revocation of that person’s license.
SB 763 — Maryland Criminal Justice Data Transparency Act
A significant contributor to the problems of continued crime is the disparity that we see in the sentencing in certain jurisdictions such as Baltimore City. I have worked for several years on judicial transparency. It is a challenge to put in place policy to achieve visibility in the courts due to the separation of powers between the three branches of government.
Senate Bill 763 puts in place a reporting structure for each circuit court in Maryland that will help us understand the differences and disparities we see in sentencing in each criminal circuit. This will help us understand more clearly and identify courts that have become revolving doors for violent offenders.
Bad Bills that Passed
HB 1080 — Maryland Medical Assistance Program — Children and Pregnant Women
House Bill 1080 provides taxpayer-funded healthcare to illegal immigrants, which includes maternity and birth. The cost to the taxpayer is $24,289 per person covered. While the total cost of the program is not known, it is estimated to be well over $100 million dollars. The vote for this bill broke on party lines with Democrats supporting the bill and Republicans opposing. To be clear, I voted “NO.”
District Funding
At the request of community leaders, I organized a bond initiative aimed at funding the cleanup, aesthetic improvement and safety enhancement of Back River Bridge. I am thankful to Sen. Johnny Salling and Del. Ric Metzgar for working with me to achieve this funding.
Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant
When activists found floating debris around the outflows of Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant, they reached out to my office and I spoke with them directly. The “matter” that they found – by personal accounts – appeared to be feces. Following these conversations, I corroborated failures at the plant with whistleblowers working inside the Back River plant and employees of state government with firsthand accounts.
When the midge problem escalated in 2021, we did not know the cause of the problem. After nonprofit Bluewater Baltimore found illegal releases at the Patapsco and Back River plants, it became public that not only did Baltimore City know about the problems at the plants but the Maryland Department of the Environment did as well.
Subsequently, I called for the resignation of Ben Grumbles, the Secretary of the Department of the Environment. Under his leadership, oversight of these plants has been terrible. The agency never notified the elected officials of this district of the problems at the plant, even when having direct conversations about the midge problems.
Under pressure, Grumbles directed the Maryland Environmental Service (MES) to take control of Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant.
MES was instituted to help with problems such as the failure at the Back River plant. It is clear that Baltimore City will not achieve proper maintenance at the Back River plant. Although this is just the beginning, I feel the presence of MES is a positive factor.
I have sponsored legislation for several years to achieve oversight at the Back River plant. The House of Delegates passed my legislation but the Senate would not act on the bill. This year, the lobbyist for the Department of the Environment, despite its chronic failure, fought my legislation and killed it in committee.
However, I was able to leverage personal relationships I have within the legislature to pass several pieces of language that will create oversight and transparency. Additionally, legislation to address the underlying problems with compliance at the plant were passed:
• House Bill 649 establishes inspection and reporting requirements at these plants.
• I amended language onto legislation on the House of Delegates floor to require the Department of the Environment to maintain a list of noncompliant facilities so that there will never again be a facility in noncompliance where the community is unaware.
• Language was added to the state budget to require that the Department of the Environment to report on what actions are necessary to bring noncompliance plants back into proper operation.
I believe we have strong reporting requirements in place in both the state budget and enacted legislation. Although we clearly have a lot of work to do to restore compliance and find long term stability at the plant, we now have a tool to hold the Department of the Environment accountable.
Redistricting
Last week, Gov. Larry Hogan signed into law the second congressional map provided by Democrat leadership.
The map is slightly more compact than the map struck down by the courts. However, the map separates the communities of the Dundalk and Essex peninsulas.
What this means for you: if you live on the Dundalk peninsula, your congressional district now stretches through Baltimore City into western Baltimore County and you will share a congress person with these communities. If you live in Essex, your congressional district now stretches through northern Baltimore County into Carroll County and you will share a congressperson with these communities.
It was disappointing to see the governor sign these maps. To be clear, I voted “NO.”
The legislative (state) maps are still pending litigation. It is expected that the Court of Appeals will rule on these maps in the coming week. The results of this litigation will determine the lines for electing your state lawmakers. I will be sure to share the results of this case as the primary election ends in approximately two months.
Scholarships
There is still time to apply for the House of Delegates scholarship. If you or someone you know is interested in applying, please email my office at robin.grammer@house.state.md.us for an application.
I hope this letter has been informative about our accomplishments and the results of the legislative session. Please contact my office if there is ever any way I can help you or your family.
