Despite significantly entrenched misgivings on many policy fronts in Annapolis, my office has been able to make ground on several policy fronts over the first half of the legislative session. March 21st is the official legislative crossover deadline. While there is no hard and fast rule that dooms a bill to failure if not passed by crossover, the failure of a bill to pass before this legislative hurdle is a fairly accurate leading indicator of its success. As we approach the crossover deadline, I write this letter to report to the district on some of the important policy fronts that we are debating.
Get Out of Jail Free Card
The state can compel a person to testify as an adverse witness in a criminal trial. There is an exception to this rule – the state cannot compel a person to testify against their spouse. The purpose of this rule is to prevent overzealous prosecutors from destroying marriages. This rule is defined as the “spousal privilege.”
Eventually, a loophole was found in this rule and exploited, and a trend has emerged – criminal defendants are now pressuring witnesses into sham marriages for the purpose of disqualifying the witness.
As crazy as it sounds, there is a loophole in in the Courts and Criminal Proceedings law that is enabling violent criminals to intimidate witnesses (most of whom are women) and dodge legitimate prosecution.
I have sponsored legislation closing this loophole. I was fortunate that my bill is supported by the House of Ruth and the Maryland Network Against Domestic Violence. As of this writing, my bill is pending a vote on the House floor where it is expected to pass and move on to debate in the Senate.
Reducing the Cost of Living
Even prior to COVID, the cost of living in both Maryland and specifically the Baltimore region has steadily increased. Policy decisions, the COVID response and world events have opened pandoras box to cascading series of economic consequences.
Commodity prices are skyrocketing. Housing and automobile prices are pricing young people out of the market. The cost of weekly household grocery and energy expenses is oppressive.
In a letter to the editor last week, Mr. Barry Marseglia wrote “I do not believe that the people in Annapolis, Baltimore County or elsewhere care about the elderly.” As the middle class and those on fixed incomes are crushed between taxation and inflation, it is easy to understand why he feels this way.
The liberals in Annapolis are trying to walk-back the millions in tax increases they have supported over the last four years. Their public relations scam is a series of tax tweaks – such as tax exemptions on toothbrushes and baby bottles – that they are putting forward to make themselves look like heroes without having to address the structural tax burdens that are crushing families.
I have sponsored legislation – again – that would repeal the taxation of retirement income. We are seeing trends that aging Marylanders are delaying retirement because they just can’t afford it. Taxing the fixed retirement incomes of our retirees is an injustice and getting rid of this tax would be a real game changer for those on fixed retirement incomes. I also support efforts of the Republican Caucus to repeal the consumer price index linked automatic gas tax increases which were put in place several years ago. We need real solutions to make it affordable to live in our state not self-serving legislation that protects incumbent politicians.
Protecting Our Environment and Waterways
Eastern shore watermen are again attempting to advance the dredging permit of Man-O-War Shoal. As such, I have again filed legislation banning the dredging of Man-O-War.
From 1960 to 2006, hundreds of millions of bushels of buried oyster shells were dredged from the upper bay for this purpose. When the supply was exhausted, the program ended. Over time, these shells degrade leaving us with the same problem.
We should not destroy our natural resources to temporarily plug holes in private industry. I am thankful for the support of the County Council and the County Executive, and I will continue to push this legislation.
We are making progress regarding the effluent release at the Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant and the subsequent midge problems. We have moved legislation thorough the House for several years to address this problem. After the district suffered the escalating problems with midges last year, I have included additional protections in this year’s bill including operational monitoring of the plant itself. I have found allies on the Environment Subcommittee, and we are currently in negotiations. I am optimistic that we will cross the finish line this year on accountability legislation.
Misguided Juvenile Legislation
In 2019, I was appointed to the State Advisory Board for Juvenile Services Fatality Review Committee. As the sole member in the House of Delegates, I get to see the statutorily shielded personal and criminal information of youths who have died while in the custody of the Juvenile System and the escalating course of conduct that their lives followed.
No young person is immune to the misadventures of youth and a proper Juvenile System should prevent a youth from being ruined by a single mistake. However, it is my personal feeling that the problems we face as a state are well beyond this point. Many of the statutory and regulatory changes adopted by the system in the last decade have turned the Juvenile System into a revolving door that – too frequently – does little to remediate offenders and instead puts them immediately back on to the street. If you experience a case of juvenile crime or violence resulting in an arrest only to see the youth back on the street the same day, it is because liberal policy deferring youth away from any responsibility is prevailing.
It is a consistent trend to see younger and younger youth involved in violent crimes. We are seeing reports of cases of car jackings executed by 13-year-olds. The recent killing of the food delivery worker in eastern Baltimore City was executed by a 16-year-old. This single-minded liberal rush towards a complete lack of accountability desperately needs balance. Public safety is a top issue for our district, county, and state.
I will do my best to keep you informed of the progress we make as we move into the legislative crossover deadline.
As always, please contact my office if there is ever any way we can help you or your family!
