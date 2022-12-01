Who? What? The Maryland Crime Victim’s Center, that’s who! I would venture to say that 98% of Maryland residents would not recognize/know the name ... until you needed them!
Contrary to its name, it is not a government agency, but an organization that must seek its own funding by submitting tedious proposals for grants and/or contracts or donations. That’s the “WRONG” because these approximately 20 talented individuals work FOR THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF MARYLAND! They help anyone who has been victimized by a crime. So, why are they not funded by The State of Maryland??? Good question! They receive numerous calls daily by Maryland residents.
I was referred to them when I had a problem collecting a debt. They have been my advocate for the past few years, educating me re: the process, submitting new legal requirements to the judge for review, etc; always answering calls promptly and returning calls, they are one of the best run entities (than some Maryland Depts., which I know from experience).
Here’s the RIGHT! This is a NO-BRAINER! The legislature on BOTH sides of the aisle should make THE MARYLAND CRIME VICTIM’S CENTER a “line item” in the budget process that begins in January, 2023. Or, perhaps, with a TWO BILLION DOLLAR BUDGET SURPLUS for 2022, outgoing Gov. Hogan could use his Executive Power to fund them (if that’s allowed)! How about it, Gov.? If not, maybe the incoming governor will be more forthcoming and receptive.
PLEASE GO TO THE WEBSITE OF THE MARYLAND VICTIM’S CRIME CENTER if you choose to help out. Thank you in advance.
J Norma Beer, Dundalk
Editor’s note: The Maryland Crime Victims Resource Center can be found online at www.mdcrimevictims.org or by calling 301-952-0063.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.