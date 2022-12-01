Who? What? The Maryland Crime Victim’s Center, that’s who! I would venture to say that 98% of Maryland residents would not recognize/know the name ... until you needed them!

Contrary to its name, it is not a government agency, but an organization that must seek its own funding by submitting tedious proposals for grants and/or contracts or donations. That’s the “WRONG” because these approximately 20 talented individuals work FOR THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF MARYLAND! They help anyone who has been victimized by a crime. So, why are they not funded by The State of Maryland??? Good question! They receive numerous calls daily by Maryland residents.


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.