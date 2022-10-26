Govt. Center 03

The North Point Government Center is located at the corner of Merritt Boulevard and Wise Avenue.

 FILE PHOTO

We would like to first thank Governor Larry Hogan and Comptroller Peter Franchot for their continued support of the people of Dundalk in our fight to save our North Point Government Center Park. Over 7,000 people signed a Petition saying NO to the sale. That is 7,000 VOTES for doing the right thing and carrying out the WILL OF THE PEOPLE!

The sale of open space/parkland for commercial development is UNPRECEDENTED. Have you ever heard of selling a park for commercial development?

