We would like to first thank Governor Larry Hogan and Comptroller Peter Franchot for their continued support of the people of Dundalk in our fight to save our North Point Government Center Park. Over 7,000 people signed a Petition saying NO to the sale. That is 7,000 VOTES for doing the right thing and carrying out the WILL OF THE PEOPLE!
The sale of open space/parkland for commercial development is UNPRECEDENTED. Have you ever heard of selling a park for commercial development?
The community was totally BLINDSIDED by the County’s decision to sell 27 acres of public park land that that had been used by the community as a school and community recreation center for over 60 years. NO ONE in the community asked for this. It was essentially a BACK-ROOM DEAL! The lack of transparency by the County in this matter is why Board of Public Works refused to approve this sale in 2016.
The decision to sell Public-land happened under COUNCILMAN Olszewski Sr.’s watch. A decision to move forward with this sale of open space/parkland is supported and encouraged by the son, County Executive Johnny Olszewski. [OLSZEWSKI’S FAMILY FOLLY]. Why is the Olszewski family so preoccupied with selling public land to developers?
Recent ELECTION YEAR 10-million-dollar acquisition of a vacant Sears building on the West side with no definitive plans for its use raises questions — buying a pig in a poke vs. the $0 capital investment in over a decade at North Point Government Center Park which is located in the heart of Dundalk. Olszewski with his WOKE agenda and policies has essentially created 2 Counties, the east side which under Olszewski’s watch suffers from serious crime, school violence, Section 8 and environmental neglect, as evidenced by the daily stench emanating from Back River Disposal Plant vs. the rest of the County which as an example, receives $10 million for a project whose future is at best a MAYBE. The only thing worse than the smell emanating from Back River Disposal Plant is the stench of Mr. Olszewski ‘s continuing neglect of his hometown!
He should be ashamed of himself!
Use your vote wisely!
Bob Staab is a former Director of Baltimore County Department of Recreation and Parks and a former state delegate. Chas Scheidt is a resident of Eastfield-Stanbrook.
