With Early Voting starting on October 27, voters from Dundalk to Sparrows Point to Essex to Middle River will have their first opportunity to vote in-person for the General Election. On the ballot, voters will be presented with three options for the county council, myself being one of them. The incumbent, Mr. Crandell, will be seeking a third consecutive term. If re-elected he would surpass a decade on the council.
I am not running to become a career council member, elected office is a job and there is plenty of work to be done across our district. This is why I have set real, achievable goals for the next 4 years; from providing property tax relief to our senior citizens to funding our police department to creating good paying union jobs. These are the conversations we should be having, which is why I find it extremely disappointing that Mr. Crandell refused to participate opposite of me in a non-partisan candidate forum offered by the League of Women Voters. To avoid the tough questions is a disservice to democracy and an even greater disservice to the voters of our community, who were denied the opportunity hear a healthy exchange of ideas prior to casting their ballot.
In a district that has the highest number of opioid overdoses, the highest number of code enforcement complaints, and the highest level of crime in the county, the residents of District 7 not only deserve answers, they deserve a councilman who is accessible and responsive. As your councilman, I will be answering the phone when you call my office.
At a time when the political polarization of Washington consumes our society, I believe it is time we get back to the basic nuts and bolts of governing. It just takes someone who has the passion and drive to deliver results. I possess no ill will towards the sitting councilman, I think he is a good man. I simply believe I am the person who can get the job done day in and day out.
It would be a great honor to serve and give back to the community that shaped me into the man I am today. With that, I hope to earn your vote this Election Day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.