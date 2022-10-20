The Back River Waste Water Treatment Plant’s anaerobic digesters are seen in this file photo. The Maryland Department of the Environment took over operations of the plant earlier this year because of severe mismanagement by the Baltimore City government.
I wanted to give an update as we are still monitoring the situation at the Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant. We want to make sure it continues to be maintained.
I have been in contact with the Maryland Department of Environment (MDE) and had a meeting with Secretary Horacio Tablada on Oct. 13.
The Back River WWTP has a permit that expires in April of 2023 and my concern is that Maryland Environmental Services will not remain on site at Back River WWTP after the Hogan Administration leaves office.
Secretary Tablada assured me saying the old permit “guidelines” would continue to be in effect until the new permit is issued. They are also negotiating a consent order which will require Baltimore City to stay up to date with the maintenance and include stricter fines for any violations.
Unfortunately we have traveled down this road once before. Monetary fines against Baltimore City do not work.
1) The consent order must include additional requirements that Maryland Environmental Services continue oversight, monitor water quality testing and verify the water discharge is in compliance with the state permit.
2) Additional language should be required that if Back River WWTP is not in compliance with their state discharge permit, it would give authorization for Maryland Environmental Services to take immediate action to ensure that the wastewater treatment plant is brought back into compliance as soon as possible.
Our district has been through quite an ordeal with the Back River WWTP over the years. The lack of maintenance has created undue hardship and created health risks to the public. This is unacceptable and must never happen again.
