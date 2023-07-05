Oil Prices

Marylanders saw increases at the gas pump over the weekend. Del. Bob Long has joined some of his colleagues in urging Gov. Wes Moore to address the state’s gas tax. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

I am sure that you noticed that the gas prices shot up over the past weekend. That is because there was another increase in the gas of 11 percent.

Former Gov. Martin O’Malley signed a bill in 2013 that raised the gas tax in increments over the years. It has been a decade since that horrible bill was passed but O’Malley’s unwanted gift keeps on giving we are still seeing another increase of 5 cents per gallon. That raises the tax to 47 cents per gallon.


  

