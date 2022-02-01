The General Assembly passed new State Legislature maps last week and the process was just as gerrymandered as the Congressional Maps that were passed in December.
These maps were created by Legislative Redistricting Advisory Commission (LRAC) which includes a supermajority of Democratic legislators and the new maps will benefit members of the Democratic Party.
That was my fear when I learned about the LRAC process. I did not want elected officials creating their own maps. The maps should be created by an independent commission and that is exactly what Gov. Larry Hogan did when he created the Maryland Citizens Redistricting Commission.
LRAC had very limited public meetings and little input from the citizens of Maryland. Our office was never notified about the public hearings.
There was much more transparency with the citizens commission’s map as they held hearings throughout the summer and fall.
For example, you may recall the citizens commission’s map that split District 6 into three districts that went to Harford County, Baltimore City and Towson. We explained to the citizens committee the importance of keeping the sixth district intact. They listened and granted our request to keep the district together.
I am happy that the LRAC map does keep the sixth district together, but the map was not as good as the citizens map. The Republicans requested an amendment to replace the LRAC map with the Citizen’s map, but that amendment was defeated by members of the Democratic Party.
The LRAC map has a combination of three-member districts and some single-member districts. There needs to be some consistency as the Citizen’s map called for all single-member districts.
There was another amendment that would have created a map with all single-member districts. While I support the idea of single-member districts, I had to vote against that map because it was the same map that broke District 6 into three separate districts.
I would anticipate another lawsuit over this LRAC map, similar to the lawsuit over the LRAC Congressional Map. We need to end gerrymandering.
Again, politicians should not choose their voters. The voters need to choose their elected officials.
