We have officially filed legislation to address the environmental violations at Back River Wastewater Treatment Plants.
This legislation was created after the public learned that raw sewage was being pumped into Back River from the Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant.
This bill, if passed, will require an independent third party to oversee all water-quality testing conducted at the Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant and the Patapsco Wastewater Treatment Plant at Wagner's Point.
This group would be selected by Maryland Department of the Environment to oversee and verify testing, and verify lab results.
We originally wanted to have Maryland Environmental Services (MES) take over the plants, but MES said that request would not be logistical at this time.
Attorney General Brian Frosh announced a recent lawsuit for these violations, but that is not enough for us.
The lawsuit will probably result in a fine for Baltimore City. A fine only gets passed onto the taxpayer and does not solve the problem. We need our waterways clean, and we need oversight.
Another mandate in the bill is that anytime there is an overflow at either the Back River and/or Patapsco plants, a notification must be posted on the city’s website and local media must be notified to warn the public.
We have constituents that swim around the area, and the public needs to be notified immediately if there is an overflow. No one should have to swim in raw sewage. This is unacceptable.
Finally, we asked for procedures and protocols at the treatment plants to test for midge larvae and to prevent the discharge of midge larvae.
If you live along the waterways, you may have noticed an increase in the midge population the past few years. I truly believe that the pollution in Back River has resulted in the increase of midges.
