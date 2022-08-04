During my time in public office, I have been guided by certain moral principles. I have said this many times. When I cast a vote on the House Floor, I am not only voting for the people in my legislative district but for 6 million Marylanders.

There are candidates running for office who are misrepresenting my voting record when it comes to abortion, Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, otherwise known as the Kirwan Commission for education funding, and other bills trying to discredit me for political gain.

