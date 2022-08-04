During my time in public office, I have been guided by certain moral principles. I have said this many times. When I cast a vote on the House Floor, I am not only voting for the people in my legislative district but for 6 million Marylanders.
There are candidates running for office who are misrepresenting my voting record when it comes to abortion, Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, otherwise known as the Kirwan Commission for education funding, and other bills trying to discredit me for political gain.
As a minister, I have always voted against abortion and against physician-assisted suicide. I believe it is up to God when it comes to life and death issues. In the case of rape, incest, or life of the mother these factors must be taken into consideration and judged accordingly.
Every Session, I have introduced one piece of Pro-Life Legislation to include a Heartbeat Bill which would simply allow the mother the opportunity to hear the heartbeat of the fetus before deciding to have an abortion and end her pregnancy. Like many bills, these Pro-Life Bills never come out of committee for a vote on the House Floor.
I introduced House Bill 735 which would repeal certain provisions of the law related to State interference with an abortion, regulations related to abortion, and liability or criminal punishment for physicians who perform, induce, or attempt to perform an abortion.
I voted against House Bill 937 the Abortion Care Access Act which would allow abortions to be performed by non-physicians, other medical staff, and coverage for Maryland Medical Assistance Program.
There are those people who criticize me for voting for the budget. In the budget there is funding for Planned Parenthood. However, this is just a small percentage of the budget. Voting for the budget allows me the opportunity to bring more funding back to the district for education and other community capital improvements to improve the quality of life for the people in the district. Just a side note, I have been endorsed by Maryland Right to Life in every election.
Regarding the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future or the Kirwan Commission for education, I support education. When I was on the House Ways and Means Committee, I sat on the Education Subcommittee. Then and now I have brought money home for Community College of Baltimore County (CCBC) and public and private schools to improve and enhance the quality of education for students in our area.
During the 2019 Session of the Maryland General Assembly, I originally voted for Senate Bill 1030, The Education Blueprint for Maryland’s future. However, after careful consideration and examining further details on the cost of this program, I decided this program would not be good for our state. These unfunded mandates would put a financial burden on the state.
In the 2020 Session of the Maryland General Assembly, I voted against House Bill 1300 Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Implementation.
During the 2021 Session, I voted against House Bill 1372, Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Revisions. I am proud of my voting record when it comes to abortion, Kirwan, or any other of my votes. I invite anyone to go to the Maryland General Assembly Website and take a look at the facts of my voting record before trying to pass judgment or discredit me.
