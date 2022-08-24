The Back River Waste Water Treatment Plant’s anaerobic digesters are seen in this file photo. The Maryland Department of the Environment took over operations of the plant in recent months because it failed to meet environmental standards.
After experiencing the revolting odor emanating from the Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant, I spent hours on the phone and meeting with Maryland Department of the Environment and Maryland Environmental Service officials. I urged an immediate investigation into the source of the odor, as calls from across the district came into my office.
Friday evening I was made aware that the odors were a byproduct of continuing efforts to restore proper operation of the plant, which Baltimore City let fall into environmental noncompliance through neglect and incompetence. The state continues to oversee this project.
This is part of MDE’s statement issued to me Friday evening: “The increased odors appear to have been related to the cleaning of primary settling tanks at the plant and the removal of solids from those tanks” … “It is a critical component to restore full and compliant plant operations. Natural wood chips are now being mixed with liquid sludge to make that material suitable for transport off site. The City and state will continue both air monitoring and onsite assessments to ensure normal odor levels are maintained. Area residents are encouraged to notify MDE if significant odors reoccur by calling 410-537-3510 during working hours and 866-MDE-GOTO on nights, weekends and holidays.”
While the explanation makes sense because we know years of negligence, perhaps even criminal negligence, led the state to take over the plant, It is still taking a massive effort to get the plant up and running as it should. We know now that the offensive new odor is a byproduct of that effort. But none of this deters our anger.
We are all angry. Everyone I care about, constituents, family and friends, were affected by the disgusting smell. The odor problem compounds the anger we all felt when we learned months ago the plant was out of compliance and discharging brown water into the river — OUR river. I am sure anger and disgust are not strong enough words to describe how we feel.
Although Baltimore County government has no oversight or regulatory authority at BRWWTP, it is abundantly clear that a drastic change in how our water and wastewater systems are managed and operated is necessary. Therefore, I am calling on the State Legislature to pass legislation that would enable the creation of a Regional Water Authority; an independent body that would wrench control of our water and sewer systems, as well as our tax dollars, away from Baltimore City.
How much more proof do we need that Baltimore City government is overwhelmed and inept? I am told that Regional Water Authority legislation has failed in the General Assembly because Baltimore City legislators fight it. Why? Because they do not want to lose your tax dollars even though they have a horrible track record of wasting it, and creating the situation we are faced with now.
A change from Baltimore City ownership of our resources to a Regional Water Authority will not be easy, and will require support from local governments across the state. Changing the status quo never is, but I will spend my next term fighting for it, because we deserve it, and our threatened quality of life demands it.
