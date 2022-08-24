Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant

The Back River Waste Water Treatment Plant’s anaerobic digesters are seen in this file photo. The Maryland Department of the Environment took over operations of the plant in recent months because it failed to meet environmental standards.

 FILE PHOTO

After experiencing the revolting odor emanating from the Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant, I spent hours on the phone and meeting with Maryland Department of the Environment and Maryland Environmental Service officials. I urged an immediate investigation into the source of the odor, as calls from across the district came into my office.

Friday evening I was made aware that the odors were a byproduct of continuing efforts to restore proper operation of the plant, which Baltimore City let fall into environmental noncompliance through neglect and incompetence. The state continues to oversee this project.

